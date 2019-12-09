Trump has turned Jews into his ‘whipping boys’ — and proven the GOP is now a ‘cesspool’: conservative columnist
In an op-ed for The Washington Post this Monday, Jennifer Rubin highlighted President Trump’s recent speech before the far-right Israeli American Council, where he unwittingly belted out various antisemitic tropes before the largely Jewish audience.
“You have people — Jewish people — and they are great people and they don’t love Israel enough,” Trump said — a comment that Rubin says uses American Jews “as whipping boys for insufficient loyalty to him and his policies.”
Rubin then cited another quote from Trump’s speech:
“You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax. Let’s take 100 percent of your wealth away. No, no. Even if you don’t like me — and some of you don’t; some of you, I don’t like at all, actually — and you’re going to be my biggest supporters because you’ll be out of business in about 15 minutes,” Trump said, which, according to Rubin, is an age-old antisemitic trope that claims all Jews are rich and only care about money.
According to Rubin, Trump’s rhetoric when it comes to US Jews and Israel achieves two aims: to cater to the ears of evangelical Christians and to send a “dog whistle” to the alt-right “who see in Trump confirmation of their negative stereotypes about Jews.”
Despite being admonished by various Jewish leaders, Trump “will not stop,” Rubin writes.
“He continues to single out Jewish lawmakers (e.g., House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) is “shifty”) and his Republican Party routinely invokes Jewish billionaire George Soros as a maniacal force behind progressive Democrats,” writes Rubin, adding that Trump’s antisemitism is just another reflection of “today’s Republican Party.”
“…a cesspool of right-wing nationalist rhetoric, anti-Semitic tropes that find favor in certain circles (since America is a white, Christian nation in their eyes, Jews are “outsiders), as well as anti-immigrant screeds and conspiracy theories.”
‘A damn liar’: Bill Barr ripped for ‘playing clean up for Trump’ after release of IG report
Attorney General William Barr massaged the findings of the Department of Justice investigation into the origins of the Russia probe -- and legal experts and other social media users were appalled.
The attorney general claimed this report, like special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, had cleared President Donald Trump of wrongdoing, and insisted the probe had found the FBI had conducted an improper investigation of his 2016 presidential campaign.
“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken," Barr said in a statement. "It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.”
‘Staggering’ new data shows income of top 1% has grown 100 times faster than bottom 50% since 1970
"The bulk of a generation of economic growth has been captured and concentrated in a few hands, and many people have barely seen any of it."
New data released Monday explains the numbers behind Sen. Bernie Sanders' often-cited statistic that the three richest Americans hold more wealth than the 160 million people who make up the bottom 50% of the population.
Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent published what he called "stunning" findings from Stanford University economist Gabriel Zucman, showing how both an explosion in annual earnings by the rich and an increasingly regressive tax structure have combined to allow the top 1% of Americans' wealth to triple over the past five decades.
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump is a ‘cult figure’ who has forced Republicans to abandon their principles
Former GOP lawmaker William Cohen, who was among the congressional Republicans who turned on former President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal, tells NBC News that there is no way his party will ever turn on President Donald Trump.
Reflecting on the differences today between the GOP under Trump and Nixon, Cohen said that GOP officials in the 1970s felt far more free to challenge their own party's president than they do today.