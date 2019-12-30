Trump has ‘undermined American goals’ by ‘cheerleading’ for whatever Putin wants: Nixon historian
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Nixon Library director Tim Naftali raked President Donald Trump over the coals for his embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s propaganda and displays of strength.
“You’re a historian,” said host Jim Sciutto. “You see how the president has operated in the past. Putin has invited Trump to go to Moscow’s Victory Day celebration, which is nominally a celebration of the victory in World War II but really in more recent years has been a celebration of Russian military might. For a U.S. president to accept that invitation, tell us how unusual, what the precedent would be, the message would be.”
“You always want our president to interact with powerful foreign leaders,” said Naftali. “The question is whether our president is representing U.S. national interest or representing his own interest. After all, that is at the heart of the entire impeachment issue.”
“If the president is going to Russia simply to help cheerlead for Vladimir Putin, who has challenged security of Europe, who has undermined American goals in the Middle East, who has undermined U.S. goals in Latin America — let’s not forget Russia has been supportive of the horrific regime in Venezuela — if you’re there to cheerlead for that person, you’re not cheerleading for U.S. national security,” said Naftali.
McConnell and Graham blasted for ‘disgraceful abdication’ of obligation to conduct impartial impeachment trial
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) laid into Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for openly admitting they will not conduct an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump impartially.
"The way the Constitution is set up in Article I, for impeachment purposes, the House acts like a grand jury and prosecutor. It brings the charges," said Raskin. "Two charges have been brought forward, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in our investigation. Now, it goes to the Senate, and they must conduct a real trial. Senator McConnell said he had seen enough and was coordinating with the White House, and Lindsey Graham said he didn't need to see facts at all. That's a disgraceful abdication of their duty."
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis announces he has stage IV pancreatic cancer
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. He's proclaimed that he intends to fight it as he's battled so many things in his life, but the prognosis isn't good, reported CNN.
"I have been in some kind of fight -- for freedom, equality, basic human rights -- for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now," Lewis said in a statement.
"This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed," he said.
WATCH: CNN analyst breathes ‘sigh of relief’ after there are ‘only two’ victims in latest church shooting
CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem said on Sunday that she regretted having breathed a "sigh of relief" because there were reportedly "only two" people killed in the latest Texas church shooting.
Kayyem spoke to CNN about the use of armed security guards in churches after a gunman opened fire inside the the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.
"A lot of these churches have armed guards," Kayyem said. "We're at this stage where, you know, I sort of do this sigh of relief that, oh, it's only two -- you know, two people who are critically injured or dead -- that's not a good place to be as a nation."