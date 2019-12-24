Trump hints he might pardon ‘good person’ Roger Stone of ‘very unfair’ convictions

On Tuesday, Trump hinted in conversation with reporters that he might consider a pardon of former campaign strategist Roger Stone, calling him a “good guy” and blasting his conviction as “very unfair.”

He also referred to FBI officials as “evil people” for investigating his campaign.

“He’s a good person and what they did to him was very unfair," Trump says when asked if he's going to pardon Roger Stone. "Evil people…We have no place in our country for people like that," he says of the FBI and other agencies that investigated Russia's 2016 election attack. — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) December 24, 2019

Stone, a flamboyant GOP campaign strategist with a reputation for dirty tricks, came under scrutiny for his boasts about serving as a backchannel to WikiLeaks for the Trump campaign. He was ultimately convicted on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction, and witness tampering.