Trump in 2014 fantasized about Obama falling apart emotionally if he got impeached: ‘He’d be a mess!’

President Donald Trump has been angrily obsessing over House impeachment hearings — just like he imagined former President Barack Obama would do if Republicans impeached him back in 2014.

Media Matters this week dug up an old “Fox & Friends” interview with Trump in which he mused over whether Obama secretly wanted to be impeached to boost his poll numbers, similar to what happened with former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, however, did not believe Obama wanted any part of impeachment and predicted that he would fall apart emotionally if such a thing were to happen.

“He would be a mess,” Trump predicted. “He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently.”

Trump, of course, has been infamously obsessed with his own impeachment and has spurned the advice of some outside advisers to at least make it look like he is focused on doing his job even as the House of Representatives draws up articles that will recommend his removal from office.

Watch the 2014 video of Trump below.