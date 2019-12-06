Trump in 2014 fantasized about Obama falling apart emotionally if he got impeached: ‘He’d be a mess!’
President Donald Trump has been angrily obsessing over House impeachment hearings — just like he imagined former President Barack Obama would do if Republicans impeached him back in 2014.
Media Matters this week dug up an old “Fox & Friends” interview with Trump in which he mused over whether Obama secretly wanted to be impeached to boost his poll numbers, similar to what happened with former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.
Trump, however, did not believe Obama wanted any part of impeachment and predicted that he would fall apart emotionally if such a thing were to happen.
“He would be a mess,” Trump predicted. “He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently.”
Trump, of course, has been infamously obsessed with his own impeachment and has spurned the advice of some outside advisers to at least make it look like he is focused on doing his job even as the House of Representatives draws up articles that will recommend his removal from office.
Watch the 2014 video of Trump below.
The View audience goes wild after Meghan McCain gets schooled on Pelosi’s ‘don’t mess with me’ moment
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain frequently cites politically themed T-shirts for sale online to take the public temperature about any given topic, but she didn't like that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly started selling shirts based on her viral encounter with a conservative reporter.
The California Democrat unloaded on Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen, who asked if the impeachment process was based on her supposed hatred of President Donald Trump, and Pelosi capped off her scolding with the warning, "Don't mess with me."
"She did answer it masterfully," McCain said, "the problem is now she's selling T-shirts that say #don'tmesswithnancy. For $39, you can buy a T-shirt."
The real DC showdown: Pelosi vs. Trump
Love her or hate her, Nancy Pelosi is a classy, effective and persuasive Speaker.
Repeatedly through the Trump presidency, she has stepped up to offer just the right gesture, just the right opinion, just the right level of evenness or passion that proves effective in making the role of leadership believable.
Along the way, she manages to count votes, keep her caucus in line and stand up for a totally understandable and admirable bar of justice and American value, for the Constitution itself.
Her statements yesterday in outlining in measured tones the reasoning that Donald Trump’s actions have left “no choice” but moving forward towards impeachment were well-said, logical, and belied the emotion behind them.
US job creation soars in November, boosting Trump
US job creation soared last month as hospitals, hotels and schools raced to add new workers, a shot in the arm for Donald Trump's economic stewardship as he faces impeachment and a bitter fight for reelection.
The surprise jump in hiring wiped away fears that November would be a lackluster month and suggested the American economy so far is holding up despite a global slowdown.
Payrolls also got a boost as autoworkers were back on the job after a six-week nationwide strike at General Motors plants, according to Labor Department data released Friday.