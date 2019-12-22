Trump is ‘Afraid of Strong Women’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a Spanish-only interview with Noticias Telemundo Sunday that President Donald Trump’s hostility toward her was based in his fear of strong women and racism.
“He has a track record,” said Ocasio-Cortez of the president in her comments to Noticias Telemundo. “He is afraid of strong women, of Latino women, he is unethical.”
Ocasio-Cortez was in Las Vegas Sunday to lead a Spanish-language town hall for the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The New York Democrat delivered remarks to the crowd at the “Unidos Con Bernie Reunión Política” and was followed by a panel of Sanders staff and supporters who answered questions and discussed the Sanders campaign.
In the leadup to the event, Ocasio-Cortez expressed some hesitation due to the rustiness of her Spanish.
“I’m nervous for this all-Spanish town hall,” she tweeted, “but I also know that the only way I’m going to improve my Spanish is by practicing it!”
Sanders regularly enjoys high favorability numbers and support from the Latin community in polls, leading New York Magazine writer Ed Kilgore on December 5 to refer to the demographic block as the senator’s “secret weapon” in the 2020 campaign.
In her interview with Noticias Telemundo, Ocasio-Cortez referred to her volunteering for the Sanders campaign in 2016.
“I was a community organizer in the Bronx for Senator Sanders during the last presidential campaign,” said Ocasio-Cortez. That was my first experience organizing right there in the street for an election.”
“It was an experience that I will never forget,” she added. “It was an important part of my experience when I decided to run for Congress.”
Watch the town hall event:
This week, Christianity Today released two pieces explaining the important tenants of the Christian church to explain why President Donald Trump should be impeached. But at one Wisconsin megachurch, Evangelical Christians seemed to be implementing their values only when it conveniently justified their political position.
The Washington Post spoke with a New Jersy truck driver, who stops at the suburban Milwaukee megachurch when he's in town. Rob Muldrow, 54, explained that the CT editorial was simply part of the continued downfall of the publication over the past decade. The comment has echoes of Trump's recent attacks on the publication, saying it's become a liberal rag.
It was revealed this weekend that North Korea has further developed its missile program on a site known to deploy long-range missiles.
"Commercial satellite images from Planet Labs show a temporary structure at the site to accommodate the raising of a launcher arm, according to Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies," NBC reported Saturday.
It's for that reason former Director of National Intelligence John Bolton lashed out at President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump ranted Sunday about being spied on during his 2016 campaign, an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that was discounted in an investigation by his own government.
The president began by going off about the "fake dossier" by investigator Christopher Steele, which has been proven to be true in my respects. He often confuses the difference between a foreign person being hired to do research and a foreign government helping pick a winner in another country's election. Such was the case with his Sunday evening tweet.