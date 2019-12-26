Trump is ‘fearful of the truth’ and doesn’t want America to know what his own officials have on him: Congressman
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) weighed in on President Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks on the impeachment process — and the GOP efforts led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to prevent evidence from being presented in the Senate.
“There is a reason to at least think a little bit about whether there will be a fair trial here, or for the first time in American history, to have an impeachment trial with no witnesses, which seems to be what McConnell is saying,” said Doggett. “So I’m pleased that Sen. [Lisa] Murkowski spoke up on this.”
“And as far as President Trump’s tweets, you know what permeates them, as best I can tell, is fear,” continued Doggett. “He’s always fearful of strong women, but here he’s fearful of the truth that it might come out that the witnesses that have been requested by Sen. Schumer are not from out in left field. They’re from the people that surround this president. From his chief of staff, who said, just get accustomed to this kind of conduct. So it’s a reasonable request that there be a real trial, not just a set of arguments and quick vote in the Senate.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump is ‘fearful of the truth’ and doesn’t want America to know what his own officials have on him: Congressman
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) weighed in on President Donald Trump's Twitter attacks on the impeachment process — and the GOP efforts led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to prevent evidence from being presented in the Senate.
"There is a reason to at least think a little bit about whether there will be a fair trial here, or for the first time in American history, to have an impeachment trial with no witnesses, which seems to be what McConnell is saying," said Doggett. "So I'm pleased that Sen. [Lisa] Murkowski spoke up on this."
Breaking Banner
McConnell facing possible GOP revolt after Republican senator blasts him for colluding with Trump on impeachment: CNN
Reacting to comments made by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), where she took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for openly colluding with the White House on President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, a CNN guest suggested she may have opened the door to more GOP senators to break ranks.
In an interview with local news station KTUU, Murkowski claimed she was “disturbed” about McConnell’s remarks about coordinating with the White House.
CNN
‘Add it to the pile of lies’: CNN guest destroys Rudy Giuliani for shamelessly falsifying his resume
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani launched a new Facebook page aimed at promoting his purported "investigation" in Ukraine, but it has been marred from the start by false claims the former New York mayor has made about his own work experience.
In particular, Giuliani lists himself as a former United States attorney general and a current government employee. In reality, Giuliani never served as AG and he is not on the payroll of the federal government and only works as President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.
CNN panelist Josh Rogin on Wednesday slammed Giuliani for falsifying his resume, even as he has come under legal scrutiny for potentially illegal activities related to his work in Ukraine on the president's behalf.