Trump is ‘fearful of the truth’ and doesn’t want America to know what his own officials have on him: Congressman

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) weighed in on President Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks on the impeachment process — and the GOP efforts led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to prevent evidence from being presented in the Senate.

“There is a reason to at least think a little bit about whether there will be a fair trial here, or for the first time in American history, to have an impeachment trial with no witnesses, which seems to be what McConnell is saying,” said Doggett. “So I’m pleased that Sen. [Lisa] Murkowski spoke up on this.”

“And as far as President Trump’s tweets, you know what permeates them, as best I can tell, is fear,” continued Doggett. “He’s always fearful of strong women, but here he’s fearful of the truth that it might come out that the witnesses that have been requested by Sen. Schumer are not from out in left field. They’re from the people that surround this president. From his chief of staff, who said, just get accustomed to this kind of conduct. So it’s a reasonable request that there be a real trial, not just a set of arguments and quick vote in the Senate.”

