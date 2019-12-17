Trump is losing it because impeachment is the one constitutional norm he ‘can’t get around’: Ex-Nixon Library director

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Nixon Presidential Library director Tim Naftali discussed President Donald Trump’s terror about impeachment defining his presidency forever, even if he escapes conviction and removal — as evidenced by his angry six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“He’s got a whole paragraph in here, a really long one with starts off with how amazing the economy is, and the stock market and everything which his aides put in of all of his, accomplishments, and now he’s pointing to the economy to save him, and yet it’s clear that impeachment mattered the most to him when he looked at Clinton,” said anchor Erin Burnett.

“Of course impeachment mattered the most to him, and if you think at the way this president has acted, he thinks he’s gotten around the rules and he’s changed all of the norms and he’s finally met the rule he can’t get around,” said Naftali. “He can’t get around being impeached and that must annoy him … every other rule that was there for his predecessors he’s managed to get around and this one he can’t, because he thinks of everything in win/loss. I can’t imagine he can see this as anything but a loss.”

