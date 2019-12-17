Trump is losing it because impeachment is the one constitutional norm he ‘can’t get around’: Ex-Nixon Library director
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Nixon Presidential Library director Tim Naftali discussed President Donald Trump’s terror about impeachment defining his presidency forever, even if he escapes conviction and removal — as evidenced by his angry six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
“He’s got a whole paragraph in here, a really long one with starts off with how amazing the economy is, and the stock market and everything which his aides put in of all of his, accomplishments, and now he’s pointing to the economy to save him, and yet it’s clear that impeachment mattered the most to him when he looked at Clinton,” said anchor Erin Burnett.
“Of course impeachment mattered the most to him, and if you think at the way this president has acted, he thinks he’s gotten around the rules and he’s changed all of the norms and he’s finally met the rule he can’t get around,” said Naftali. “He can’t get around being impeached and that must annoy him … every other rule that was there for his predecessors he’s managed to get around and this one he can’t, because he thinks of everything in win/loss. I can’t imagine he can see this as anything but a loss.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump is losing it because impeachment is the one constitutional norm he ‘can’t get around’: Ex-Nixon Library director
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Nixon Presidential Library director Tim Naftali discussed President Donald Trump's terror about impeachment defining his presidency forever, even if he escapes conviction and removal — as evidenced by his angry six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
"He's got a whole paragraph in here, a really long one with starts off with how amazing the economy is, and the stock market and everything which his aides put in of all of his, accomplishments, and now he's pointing to the economy to save him, and yet it's clear that impeachment mattered the most to him when he looked at Clinton," said anchor Erin Burnett.
CNN
CNN recalls Trump’s support for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker — because she wouldn’t impeach him
President Donald Trump's own history was thrown back in his face Tuesday after he issued a six-page rant attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the impeachment proceedings.
When responding to the letter, Pelosi called it "ridiculous" and the president "sick."
But Bianna Golodryga, senior global affairs analyst for CNN, recalled that when the Democrats took back the house during the 2018 election, the president supported Pelosi as the speaker, because he didn't think she would have the guts to impeach him.
"He really can't be managed, and you look at the turn in the relationship between the president and the speaker, remember a year ago, Trump was pushing for Pelosi to be Speaker of the House for maybe, perhaps, this exact reason," said Golodryga.
CNN
Congressman rips into Trump’s ‘childish, whiny letter’ ahead of impeachment: He is ‘acting like a very guilty person’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) blasted President Donald Trump for his six-page, rambling letter blasting the impeachment effort.
"What's your reaction to this purely stunning letter?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"A tantrum," said Swalwell. "Mr. President, we don't need your childish, whiny letter. Don't send us that. Send us the documents that you have buried and have refused to provide to us. Send us the witnesses who you continue to block from us hearing. Because unless you send those to us, we can only conclude you're guilty, because in America, innocent men do not hide and conceal evidence. In fact, Wolf, they do just the opposite. They are forthcoming and they want to cooperate, and the president is acting like a very guilty person right now."