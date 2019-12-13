Trump is making history – but not in the way he imagined he would: Chris Cillizza
In his column today, CNN’s Chris Cillizza contends that President Trump is making history — just not the kind of history he wants to be making.
Referring to this Friday where Democrats approved two articles of impeachment against Trump, Cillizza points out that Trump is now the 4th president in history “to face a full House vote on impeachment.”
“Two of the three — Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson — were ultimately impeached by the House in a floor vote,” Cillizza writes. “The third, Richard Nixon, resigned from office before what would have been a certain full House vote to impeach him.”
Cillizza argues that the normalization of Trumpian politics shouldn’t undermine the seriousness of impeachment, along with the fact that there shouldn’t be any delusions that it will heal the partisan divide in this country.
“Trump’s entire candidacy for president grew out of that polarization,” writes Cillizza. “He treated (and treats) Democrats like the enemy — rhetorically and in his actions. He punishes any Republican elected official who doesn’t demonstrate total and complete fealty to his bastardized version of who the Republican Party is.”
It only makes sense that Trump would join the ranks of previously impeached presidents, considering the culture he’s created.
“Trump isn’t much of a student of history, of course. He would likely say he is more interested in making history than in reading about it. Well, with the help of the House Democratic majority, Trump has made some history — and will make more next week when he becomes only the third president ever to be impeached.”
Read Cillizza’s full column over at CNN.
Former Fox reporter reveals ‘the bizarre, parallel-universe experience of being alone with Roger Ailes’
After viewing a screening of Bombshell, a movie chronicling the downfall of the late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, CNN's Alisyn Camerota (who was formerly employed at Fox) said it had a "PTSD-inducing effect" on her.
"Even the audience members who had never set foot inside Fox seemed shaken by the scenes of what some women endured in Roger’s office," she wrote in an op-ed for Vanity Fair published this Friday. "I know that office. I was summoned there many times. And I can attest to the bizarre, parallel-universe experience of being alone with Roger Ailes."
‘If Obama had done what Trump is accused of doing he would have been impeached long ago’: Colorado Senator
Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO) said during an MSNBC interview that he often plays a "game" where he asks "What if Barack Obama did it," to examine President Donald Trump's crimes.
His first example was Trump's decision to ask China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden while on the White House lawn.
"We're two years into this presidency, and it's all about 'Nothing to see here,'" said Bennett of Trump's denials. "He gets accused of shaking down the Ukrainians, and he goes out to the driveway in front of the White House and shakes down the Chinese, you know, in front of all the television cameras as if to say, 'Just because I'm doing it in public must mean that it's okay.' You know, if this had been Barack Obama who had done what Donald Trump is accused of doing here, I can assure you he would have been impeached long ago."
Commentary
Trump and the ‘deep state’ are in lockstep when it comes to torture
It’s a paradox of impeachment politics.
As President Trump faces charges of high crimes and misdemeanors in Congress, he denounces the alleged “deep state” cabal out to get him. His campaign is running a powerful online ad about the supposed conspiracy. It features footage of former CIA director John Brennan and former acting director John McLaughlin at a recent event in Washington. I had a memorable encounter with Brennan at the event, so I know what he’s talking about. No one has demonized the CIA leadership more effectively than Trump.