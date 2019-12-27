Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is on pace to blow past Obama’s eight-year golfing tally in just one term

Published

1 min ago

on

During the 2016 presidential campaign, one of President Donald Trump’s top talking points was that then-President Barack Obama played too much golf when he really should have been working.

Robert Maguire, the research director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, has found that Trump has now gone golfing 251 times during his first term, which puts him on pace to blow past Obama’s eight-year total of golf outings some time next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The magazine Golf Digest estimated in 2017 that Obama went golfing on 306 occasions during his eight years in the Oval Office, or roughly 38 rounds of golf per year.

Trump, meanwhile has averaged 83 rounds of golf during his first three years — and if he keeps up that pace next year, he will have played 334 rounds of golf in his first term, or nearly 30 more rounds than what Obama played during his two terms. Were Trump to win a second term and maintain that pace, he would reach more than 660 rounds of golf.

And this doesn’t even get into the multitude of conflicts of interest the president has whenever he uses taxpayer funds for a golf outing.

“Aside from golfing less, Obama also never played at a course he owned or profited from,” Maguire observes. “Meanwhile, Trump has played almost exclusively at Trump-brand courses, providing taxpayer-funded promotion to businesses he still profits from.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senators have ‘severe misgivings’ about Mitch McConnell’s impeachment strategy: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Republican Senators have not bought into Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's impeachment strategy as the Senate trial looms.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) explained the dynamic during an interview on the Connecticut Network.

"I've talked to anywhere from five to 10 of my colleagues who have very severe misgivings about the direction that Mitch McConnell is going in denying a full, fair proceeding with witnesses and documents. My hope is that they will say publicly what Sen. Murkowski did, and really hold Mitch McConnell accountable," Blumenthal said, as reported by The Hill.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Navy SEAL shreds Trump for pardoning Eddie Gallagher in scathing interview

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

A Navy SEAL who testified against accused war criminal Eddie Gallagher is speaking out, albeit anonymously, about President Donald Trump's decision to pardon and champion a man who was described as "evil" by his fellow soldiers.

In an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, the unidentified SEAL said it was inappropriate for politicians to interject themselves into military tribunal cases.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Man claiming to be God arrested after trying to cure man’s drug addiction by beating him with a steel rod

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

An Iowa man who claimed to be God was arrested after he tried to "heal" a man whom he believed was addicted to drugs by hitting him in the head with a steel rod.

Local news station KCCI reports that Des Moines resident Carl Stroud last week spotted a man outside his apartment building whom he believed was a drug addict.

Stroud then walked outside, informed the man that he was God, and attempted to cure his addiction by "striking him with his... steel rod," police documents allege.

Continue Reading
 
 