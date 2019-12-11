Trump is seriously ‘pissed’ at Fox News — believes the network has ‘screwed him’ on impeachment: report

In liberal/progressive media outlets, Fox News is often depicted as a propaganda agency for President Donald Trump — and, to be sure, the right-wing cable news channel offers overtly pro-Trump coverage more often than not. However, there are some at Fox News who aren’t shy about criticizing the president when they believe it is warranted, including Judge Andrew Napolitano and Chris Wallace. And journalist Gabriel Sherman, in a December 11 article for Vanity Fair, explains that when it comes to impeachment, Trump is furious that Fox News “only” supports him most of the time rather than supporting him 100% of the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source Sherman describes as a “former West Wing official” told Vanity Fair, “He’s pissed. He thinks Fox screwed him.”

Fox News’ evening opinion hosts — including Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity — have been relentless Trump cheerleaders, mindlessly echoing Trump’s talking point that the impeachment efforts of House Democrats are nothing more than a shameless partisan attack and are devoid of merit. But Napolitano and Wallace, although right-of-center politically, have delved into the actual facts surrounding Trump, impeachment and the Ukraine scandal — and Trump isn’t happy about it.

Sherman explains, “The network’s legal commentator, Judge Andrew Napolitano, declared Trump’s defiance of Congress ‘an impeachable offense’ — a position that directly contradicted the House Republicans’ handpicked witness, George Washington University law scholar Jonathan Turley. Trump has also been engaged in a running war with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace; after Trump tweeted last month that Wallace was ‘nasty,’ fellow Foxer Neil Cavuto rushed to Wallace’s defense.”

Trump, in response, has bashed Fox News on Twitter for being — as he sees it — an inconsistent part of his right-wing anti-impeachment defense team. Sherman notes that on December 8, Trump tweeted, “Don’t get why @FoxNews puts losers on like @RepSwalwell (who got ZERO as presidential candidate before quitting), Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and others who are Radical Left Haters? The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders. Pathetic!”

A Fox News employee, interviewed by Vanity Fair on condition of anonymity, said of Trump and impeachment, “He’s clearly worried we’re really going to cover this fairly, and he’s starting to freak. This is about keeping us in line.”