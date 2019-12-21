Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is taking another two week golf vacation — as the taxpayer bill for his hobby sets records

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump continues to set records for the amount of time a commander-in-chief has spent golfing while in office.

Trump had repeatedly criticized President Barack Obama for golfing but has spent far more time on the links than his predecessor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Donald Trump has pushed his taxpayer-funded golf tab past $118 million on his 26th visit to Mar-a-Lago, his for-profit resort in Palm Beach, Florida, with a Saturday visit to his course in neighboring West Palm Beach,” HuffPost reported Saturday. “The new total is the equivalent of 296 years of the $400,000 presidential salary that his supporters often boast that he is not taking.”

“And of that $118.3 million, at least several million has gone into Trump’s own cash registers, as Secret Service agents, White House staff and other administration officials stay and eat at his hotels and golf courses,” HuffPost reported. “The exact amount going into Trump’s pocket cannot be determined because the White House refuses to reveal how many Trump aides have been staying at his properties when he visits them and the administration will not turn over receipts for the charges incurred.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this exact point in former President Barack Obama’s first term, he had spent 88 days on a golf course. Saturday was Trump’s 227th day as president on a course that he owns. If Trump continues golfing at the pace he has set in his first three years, he will surpass in just one term the total number of days Obama spent golfing over two full terms — despite having repeatedly criticized Obama for playing too much golf and having promised, as a candidate, that he would be too busy to play any golf at all,” HuffPost noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just three years into his presidency, Trump’s travel and security expenses for his golf hobby exceed an estimate of eight years worth of expenses incurred by Obama’s family travel by millions of dollars,” HuffPost noted. “Trump’s costs are so much higher than Obama’s because Trump insists on playing golf at his own courses — primarily in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Florida — during which he greets and spends time with paying club members whose dues continue to enrich him. Each trip to Bedminster costs taxpayers about $1.1 million, while each Mar-a-Lago trip costs about $3.4 million. Trump has also visited his courses in Los Angeles; Doral, Florida; Turnberry, Scotland; and Doonbeg, Ireland — all on the taxpayer dime.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump attacks his critics as “the dumbest human beings on earth’ in angry rant far-right youth

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump took a break from his two week Florida vacation to address a far-right political organization that seeks to political mobilize young conservatives.

The president addressed the Turning Point USA summit in West Palm beach on Saturday.

The crowd was warmed up by right-wing radio personality Rush Limbaugh, who told the audience "Climate change is a hoax. Don't believe it."

When Trump lashed out his critics during his speech, which occurred only days after Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Banksy unveils ‘Scar of Bethlehem’ nativity scene in the occupied West Bank

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

A manger scene juxtaposed against concrete blocks seemingly pierced by a mortar shell: with Christmas looming, the latest Bethlehem offering by secretive artist Banksy appeared Saturday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Dubbed the "Scar of Bethlehem", the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph are backlit through damaged concrete, chiseled pockmarks exploding out from a gaping hole in four directions to approximate the Christmas Star.

The work is installed at Banksy's Walled-Off Hotel, where all rooms overlook a concrete section of the barrier built by Israel to cut off the occupied West Bank from Israeli territory.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Trump Town’: Vanilla Ice pitched Don Jr on buying $1 billion Florida trailer court for his dad’s presidential library

Published

53 mins ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is considering a Florida trailer court as the location of his presidential library, according to The Palm Beach Post.

"A Palm Beach County trailer park could be the site of a future Donald J. Trump presidential library. That’s the vision of James Arena, a real estate broker and resident of Briny Breezes, the 43-acre coastal town just south of Boynton Beach that’s made up entirely of a mobile home park," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 