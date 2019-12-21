Trump is taking another two week golf vacation — as the taxpayer bill for his hobby sets records

President Donald Trump continues to set records for the amount of time a commander-in-chief has spent golfing while in office.

Trump had repeatedly criticized President Barack Obama for golfing but has spent far more time on the links than his predecessor.

@BarackObama played golf yesterday. Now he heads to a 10 day vacation in Martha's Vineyard. Nice work ethic. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2011

“President Donald Trump has pushed his taxpayer-funded golf tab past $118 million on his 26th visit to Mar-a-Lago, his for-profit resort in Palm Beach, Florida, with a Saturday visit to his course in neighboring West Palm Beach,” HuffPost reported Saturday. “The new total is the equivalent of 296 years of the $400,000 presidential salary that his supporters often boast that he is not taking.”

Golf is a brain game & is a great way to improve your business skills. Concentration,assessment, technique & passion…it's all there. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2013

“And of that $118.3 million, at least several million has gone into Trump’s own cash registers, as Secret Service agents, White House staff and other administration officials stay and eat at his hotels and golf courses,” HuffPost reported. “The exact amount going into Trump’s pocket cannot be determined because the White House refuses to reveal how many Trump aides have been staying at his properties when he visits them and the administration will not turn over receipts for the charges incurred.”

Who else could take 16 vacations, play over 100 rounds of golf and hold over 300 fundraisers while serving as (cont) http://t.co/HMtyFeFB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2012

“At this exact point in former President Barack Obama’s first term, he had spent 88 days on a golf course. Saturday was Trump’s 227th day as president on a course that he owns. If Trump continues golfing at the pace he has set in his first three years, he will surpass in just one term the total number of days Obama spent golfing over two full terms — despite having repeatedly criticized Obama for playing too much golf and having promised, as a candidate, that he would be too busy to play any golf at all,” HuffPost noted.

We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

“Just three years into his presidency, Trump’s travel and security expenses for his golf hobby exceed an estimate of eight years worth of expenses incurred by Obama’s family travel by millions of dollars,” HuffPost noted. “Trump’s costs are so much higher than Obama’s because Trump insists on playing golf at his own courses — primarily in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Florida — during which he greets and spends time with paying club members whose dues continue to enrich him. Each trip to Bedminster costs taxpayers about $1.1 million, while each Mar-a-Lago trip costs about $3.4 million. Trump has also visited his courses in Los Angeles; Doral, Florida; Turnberry, Scotland; and Doonbeg, Ireland — all on the taxpayer dime.”

President Donald Trump has pushed his taxpayer-funded golf tab past $118 million on his 26th visit to Mar-a-Lago, his for-profit resort in Palm Beach, Florida, with a Saturday visit to his course in neighboring West Palm Beach. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) December 21, 2019