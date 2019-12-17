Trump ‘knows he deserves impeachment’: Art of the Deal co-author explains president’s ‘desperate cry’

The co-author of Donald Trump’s bestselling 1987 book Trump: The Art of the Deal attempted to explain the psychology the resulted in the president sending a widely-panned letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Here’s what I want to say to Donald Trump: Shut the hell up,” Schwartz said.

“You have committed countless crimes, you are a horrendous human being who seeks only to become a dictator, and even that won’t make you feel any better. We are the victims of your deep inner emptiness,” he explained.

“He is suffering, above all, from the fact that he knows he deserves impeachment. No human being on earth feels worse about himself than Trump,” he said.

“If you don’t think Trump feels anything, read his letter to Nancy Pelosi. It’s an utterly desperate cry to be excused for a life of lies and hatred — for being every bit as evil as he has always deeply if unconsciously believed himself to be,” he explained.

“Here’s what will never, ever change: Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors,” he argued. “Please, go and read Trump’s letter to Pelosi as if he was writing it entirely about himself. Pure projection.”

