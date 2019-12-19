Trump made his deteriorating relationship with the military even worse by attacking Dingell: retired major general
During a rally in Michigan this Wednesday, President Trump made a macabre joke about the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell, saying that he’s “looking up” from hell.
Calls for Trump to apologize were swift and came from across the political spectrum, including former national security adviser and retired Major General Paul Eaton, who tweeted that Trump’s words have compounded his already deteriorating standing with the military.
“@realDonaldTrump contributed to his deteriorating Civil-Military relations when he attacked Congressman John Dingell, an American veteran who was poised to invade Japan during WWII, now buried near my Father, Arlington National Cemetery,” Eaton tweeted. “Trump’s disgusting behavior is boundless.”
— Major General (ret) Paul Eaton (@PaulDEaton52) December 19, 2019
Regarding Eaton’s comments about Trump’s alleged “deteriorating” relations with the military, he may have been referring to a recent Military Times survey that says half of active-duty military personnel currently hold an unfavorable view of Trump, reflecting a continued decline in his approval rating since he was elected.
Trump ridiculed for heaping praise on ‘unhinged loon’ Louie Gohmert following House floor meltdown
As has become his custom as of late -- as he faces an impeachment trial in the Senate -- on Thursday Donald Trump retweeted out yet another clip of one of his defenders going to bat for him, this time House Republican Louie Gohmert (TX) ranting on the floor about a discredited Ukraine's conspiracy theory before the House impeachment vote.
The clip, posted by MSNBC, showed the lawmaker raging at Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for stating that he was "deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House."
According to Trump, "Our great Congressman Gohmert is a TRUE patriot fighting back against people that must hate our Country!"
‘Let us pray for the president’: Pelosi schools Trump over his ‘cruel’ attacks on the Dingell family
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday told reporters that she would be praying for President Donald Trump after he made what she described as "cruel" attacks on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) and his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI).
"Let us pray for the president," Pelosi said when asked about Trump insinuating that the late Michigan congressman was in hell. "The president clearly is insecure when it comes to statespersons, whether it was John McCain -- think of what he said about John McCain -- and his supporters just overlooked that. John McCain, now John Dingell."
Pelosi went on to say that Trump shouldn't make jokes at the expense of dead people just because their widows took a vote he didn't like.
Trump may have just lost Michigan — according to a senior GOP congressman
While President Donald Trump was being impeached in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, he was firing up his base with a MAGA rally in Battle Creek, Michigan — where the president, not surprisingly, angrily railed against Democrats. One of his targets was the late Democrat John Dingell, who represented Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1955-2015. Trump suggested that Dingell was in hell, and Fox News’ Chad Pergram is warning that doing so could hurt the president politically in 2020.
On Thursday morning, Pergram (who covers Congress for Fox News) went to Twitter and reported, “Multiple sources tell Fox Trump is playing w/fire by taking on the Dingells in the swing state of Michigan.” A source described by Pergram as a “senior GOP congressman” told Fox News that Trump “could lose Michigan alone on this one.”