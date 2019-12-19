Trump made his deteriorating relationship with the military even worse by attacking Dingell: retired major general

During a rally in Michigan this Wednesday, President Trump made a macabre joke about the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell, saying that he’s “looking up” from hell.

Calls for Trump to apologize were swift and came from across the political spectrum, including former national security adviser and retired Major General Paul Eaton, who tweeted that Trump’s words have compounded his already deteriorating standing with the military.

“@realDonaldTrump contributed to his deteriorating Civil-Military relations when he attacked Congressman John Dingell, an American veteran who was poised to invade Japan during WWII, now buried near my Father, Arlington National Cemetery,” Eaton tweeted. “Trump’s disgusting behavior is boundless.”

Regarding Eaton’s comments about Trump’s alleged “deteriorating” relations with the military, he may have been referring to a recent Military Times survey that says half of active-duty military personnel currently hold an unfavorable view of Trump, reflecting a continued decline in his approval rating since he was elected.