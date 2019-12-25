Trump may have ditched his church on Christmas Eve because of Christianity Today’s impeachment call: report
President Donald Trump on Tuesday night attended church services at Family Church in downtown West Palm Beach, Florida. But the president normally attends Christmas Eve service at Bethesda-by-the-Sea, an Episcopal Church in Palm Beach where he married Melania in 2005 and baptized Barron in 2006.
The Palm Beach Post on Wednesday wondered why the Trump family had ditched their tradition — and noted it came not long after he was rebuked by Christianity Today.
“On Christmas Eve, six days after a prominent evangelical magazine published a blistering editorial calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office, the president and first lady ditched services at the liberal church in Palm Beach where they were married and headed to a conservative Baptist-affiliated church,” the Palm Beach Post noted.
Christianity Today’s editorial had blasted Trump for his moral failings.
“The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral,” wrote Christianity Today editor-in-chief Mark Galli last week.
Trump may have decided to attend the conservative church to shore up his evangelical support.
It’s unclear, however, if the two events are actually connected. When the Palm Beach Post sought comment from the White House, they referred questions to the Florida GOP press liaison, who in turn referred questions back to the White House.
“Bethesda-by-the-Sea, a towering Gothic revival style church surrounded by a courtyard and lavish gardens, has long championed liberal and social justice causes. The church was among the first to conduct gay marriages and has condemned the administration’s decision to reduce the number of refugees and allow states and local governments to reject refugees,” the Palm Beach Post explained.
"A sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives is spending his Christmas gloating about a former secretary of state nearly getting badly injured in the middle of a TV interview many, many years ago," said New York Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt.