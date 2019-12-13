Trump mocks Lt. Col. Vindman’s military rank in utterly nonsensical rant about impeachment
President Donald Trump on Friday uncorked a rant against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry — and it was quite a doozy.
While talking with reporters in the White House, the president angrily attacked Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the whistleblower who first reported his efforts to shake down Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was a key impeachment witness.
While talking about the transcript of his purportedly “perfect” call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump mockingly referred to him as “the lieutenant colonel” and then described him as “another beauty.”
The president also went on a long, conspiratorial rant about all the people within his administration who had come forward to report his misconduct.
“The whistleblower wrote a totally false statement, so it’s a fraud,” the president fumed. “Then I say, where is the informer, the one that informed the whistleblower? He disappeared. You know why? I released that transcript. Had I not released that transcript, we would have had an informer, we would have had another whistleblower. By the way, where’s the second whistleblower, remember that?”
Trump then said that the news media was “corrupt” and “sick people.”
Watch the video below.
