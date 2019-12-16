Trump needs a ‘scorching defeat’ in 2020: GOP strategist urges Republicans to have the ‘courage’ to deliver one

Republicans should honor President Abraham Lincoln — the first GOP president — by defeating Republican Donald Trump in 2020, a leading conservative strategist announced on Tuesday.

“Time we honored Lincoln’s courage,” GOP consultant John Weaver declared.

“Courage to understand peace and healing. Courage to deliver a scorching defeat,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weaver flagged three leading conservative critics in his call to arms, tagging fellow conservative strategists Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt, along with prominent GOP attorney George Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

George Conway retweeted the message.

Time we honored Lincoln's courage. Courage to understand peace and healing. Courage to deliver a scorching defeat. @TheRickWilson @SteveSchmidtSES @gtconway3d — John Weaver (@jwgop) December 17, 2019