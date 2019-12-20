Trump official who worked at Fox News caught plagiarizing — and has to redo her dissertation: report

According to an investigation conducted by Columbia University which concluded this month, assistant secretary for public affairs for the Treasury Department, Monica Crowley, committed “localized instances of plagiarism” in her 2000 Ph.D. dissertation, The New York Times reports.

Although the investigation found that she did not commit research misconduct, Crowley is now required to make extensive revisions to her dissertation, which, according to the Times, is “a 493-page study of how American policy toward China evolved under Presidents Harry S. Truman and Richard M. Nixon.”

The investigation, which concluded this month, began after plagiarism accusations against her work were first brought to light in 2017 after her appointment to a senior National Security Council position by President Trump.

Read The New York Times’ full report here.