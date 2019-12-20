Trump official who worked at Fox News caught plagiarizing — and has to redo her dissertation: report
According to an investigation conducted by Columbia University which concluded this month, assistant secretary for public affairs for the Treasury Department, Monica Crowley, committed “localized instances of plagiarism” in her 2000 Ph.D. dissertation, The New York Times reports.
Although the investigation found that she did not commit research misconduct, Crowley is now required to make extensive revisions to her dissertation, which, according to the Times, is “a 493-page study of how American policy toward China evolved under Presidents Harry S. Truman and Richard M. Nixon.”
The investigation, which concluded this month, began after plagiarism accusations against her work were first brought to light in 2017 after her appointment to a senior National Security Council position by President Trump.
Read The New York Times’ full report here.
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro slams corruption probe into son
Brazil's right wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday slammed Rio de Janeiro's public prosecutor over a corruption investigation targeting his eldest son Flavio, a federal senator.
Bolsonaro said his family is the victim of a media campaign and accused the prosecutor of leaking information on the case, then blamed the situation on a possible move by Rio state governor Wilson Witzel, a former ally, "who wants to be president" in 2022.
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, 38, is suspected of money laundering during his time as a regional lawmaker in Rio.
"The investigation began last year and they've still found nothing," Bolsonaro said as he left his official residence in the capital Brasilia, where journalists mingled with his supporters.
Trump claims ‘Witch Hunt’ is ‘chasing’ people out of Dem party – as GOP exodus from Congress grows
President Donald Trump is pointing to the one lone Democrat who has switched to the Republican Party as evidence that the impeachment "Witch Hunt" and Democratic policies are "chasing common sense people out of" the Democratic Party. The President is wrong.
As NCRM has documented repeatedly, there is a GOP mass exodus from Congress. To date in the 116th Congress 28 Republicans have announced they are retiring or have already quit without completing their terms. A 29th is in the wings – another GOP Congressman who just admitted to committing felonies and will be resigning in a matter of days.
Trump official who worked at Fox News caught plagiarizing — and has to redo her dissertation: report
According to an investigation conducted by Columbia University which concluded this month, assistant secretary for public affairs for the Treasury Department, Monica Crowley, committed “localized instances of plagiarism” in her 2000 Ph.D. dissertation, The New York Times reports.
Although the investigation found that she did not commit research misconduct, Crowley is now required to make extensive revisions to her dissertation, which, according to the Times, is "a 493-page study of how American policy toward China evolved under Presidents Harry S. Truman and Richard M. Nixon."