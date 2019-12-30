Trump praises guns in churches after White Settlement, Texas shooting

President Donald Trump praised the idea of allowing firearms in places of worship following a fatal shooting at a Texas church in the town of White Settlement.

“Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the congregation of yesterday’s church attack,” Trump said, using a variation of his “thoughts and prayers” messages that often follow gun shootings.

“It was over in 6 seconds thanks to the brave parishioners who acted to protect 242 fellow worshippers. Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms,” Trump argued.

As president, Trump has resisted gun safety legislation opposed by the National Rifle Association, which is one of his biggest supporters.

