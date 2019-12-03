Trump pushed hard for company owned by GOP donor to get $400 million contract – it just did despite not meeting standards
For months President Donald Trump has “personally and repeatedly urged the head of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers” to award a lucrative Defense Dept. contract to build a portion of his wall on the Southern border to a construction company owned by a GOP donor. On Monday, despite reports that the North Dakota company, Fisher Sand and Gravel, did not meet Defense Dept. standards and has a history of tax and environmental violations, the DoD awarded Fisher the $400 million contract, The Washington Post reports.
Trump reportedly has been so active in pushing for Fisher to be awarded the contract that at one point on Fox News the president told Sean Hannity his administration was dealing with the company’s owner, and declared the company had been “recommended strongly by a great new senator, Kevin Cramer.”
That Senator, Republican Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, has also been pushing for Fisher Sand and Gravel to get the contract despite its owner, Tommy Fisher, being a donor to Senator Cramer, The Independent reports.
President Trump has seen Tommy Fisher advocate for the contract in his multiple appearances on Fox News, the president’s favorite cable news channel.
“In phone calls, White House meetings and conversations aboard Air Force One during the past several months, Trump has aggressively pushed Dickinson, N.D.-based Fisher Industries to Department of Homeland Security leaders and Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, the commanding general of the Army Corps,” The Washington Post reported in May. “The push for a specific company has alarmed military commanders and DHS officials.”
Tommy Fisher has ties to former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon, Blackwater USA founder Erik Prince, ex-GOP congressman Tom Tancredo and former Kansas GOP secretary of state Kris Kobach. Bannon and Kobach have worked for Trump, Prince is the brother of Eduction Secretary betsy DeVos.
In an August report on Trump’s “brazen” corruption The Nation described the four men as “an all-star cast of grifters and white nationalists.”
“Tommy Fisher and his wife gave more than $10,000 — the maximum allowable contribution — to Cramer in 2018 as he ran for Senate, campaign finance records show. Fisher was Cramer’s guest at Trump’s State of the Union speech in February that year, and the CEO said he shook the president’s hand afterward,” The Washington Post notes, adding that “Trump backed Cramer last year in his campaign to unseat Democrat Heidi Heitkamp.”
A 2017 report from NBC affiliate 12 News (video below) states the city of Phoenix “filed 467 criminal charges” against Fisher Sand and Gravel, along with “2000 city and county violations.”
Meanwhile, the Post also reports that President Trump “has been enamored with Tommy Fisher,” after seeing him on Fox News.
In May The Washington Post created this compilation of some of Fisher’s appearances on Fox News:
‘Art of the Deal’ Trump should make the ultimate deal to prevent impeachment: report
According to Vanity Fair columnist William D. Cohan, President Trump should resign from the presidency now because "impeachment is forever."
In a piece published this Tuesday, Cohan argues that Trump "abdicating" the White House "still makes a lot of completely objective sense."
"He will most certainly be impeached by the House whenever that vote comes. ... The fact that the Republicans in the Senate will allow him to get away with his impeachable offenses is not a good reason for why he should continue to stick around the Oval Office," Cohan writes. "Impeachment is forever. It’s for the history books. He can’t erase it from his tombstone, regardless of whether the Senate lets him slide on the removal from office part of the equation. It’s a permanent status humiliation—his own particular, inescapable circle of hell. He’ll be a world-historic loser."
Mitt Romney breaks with GOP colleagues who have been pushing baseless Ukraine conspiracy theory
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has broken with his fellow Republican lawmakers who have been trying to argue that Ukraine actually "interfered" in the 2016 presidential election.
While talking with reporters on Capitol Hill, Romney distanced himself from Republicans who have been trying to justify President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military aid by claiming that he was right to be suspicious of Ukraine.
"I saw no evidence from our intelligence community, nor from the representatives today from the Department of State, that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests that Ukraine interfered in our elections," Romney said, as reported by Axios. "We have ample evidence that Russia interfered in our elections."
Lindsey Graham floats censure with Trump in London: Senate trial will be too ‘traumatic’ on ‘the country’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested on Tuesday that President Donald Trump might be censured to prevent the country from going through a "traumatic" impeachment trial in the Senate.
Graham, who has been Trump's biggest defender in the Senate, made the suggestion when he was asked about a possible censure, according to CBS journalist Alan He.
"Who am I to advise my Dem colleagues about what to do," Graham reportedly said. "Censure would probably gain some bipartisan support... the country going through an impeachment trial would be traumatic and I think we should avoid that if possible."