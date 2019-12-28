Trump quizzing Mar-a-Lago resort members for impeachment trial advice: report
On Saturday, CNN correspondent Sarah Westwood reported that President Donald Trump is asking members of his exclusive Mar-a-Lago country club how he should go about protecting himself from impeachment.
“President Trump is increasingly agitated about this state of limbo surrounding the Senate trial,” said Westwood. “He is in something of a routine, firing off daily messages aimed at [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi as he sits with a rotating group of aides at Mar-a-Lago. Sources tell CNN he has been quizzing his advisors and his friends at his resort about what the White House strategy for the Senate trial should be.”
“There’s a lot of questions about that, including who will present the closing and opening arguments and just who will be a member of that team,” continued Westwood. “The only certainty at this point is that White House counsel Pat Cipollone is expected to present the bulk of the president’s defense to the Senate, he’s expected to be assisted by some of his deputies, perhaps there will be more limited roles for his outside team. The president is also considering creating roles for some of his fiercest defenders in the house, members like Congressman Jim Jordan and Congressman Mark Meadows.”
Trump ‘increasingly agitated’ during his vacation as Pelosi holds his impeachment trial over his head: CNN
According to a CNN correspondent covering Donald Trump as he spends the end of the year holidays in Florida, the very aggravated president has been taking to Twitter to express his frustration with the slow pace of beginning his Senate impeachment trial.
Speaking with "New Day" hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, CNN's Sarah Westwood said the president has been quizzing aides and friends about a defense strategy as he faces charges contained in two articles of impeachment.
With host Blackwell pointing out, "President Trump is on vacation, but you wouldn't know if you checked his Twitter feed. Over the holiday, he's been launching attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the whistle-blower," Westwood agreed the president is obsessed with his coming trial.
