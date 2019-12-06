Trump rages at new light bulbs during White House meeting for making him look orange
President Donald Trump on Friday complained about energy-efficient light bulbs that he claimed made him look orange.
As reported by Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, the president said he wanted to bring back older light bulbs that would give him a more flattering skin tone.
“Trump quips that the new light bulbs don’t make him look good and being a ‘vain’ person, that’s important to him,” Mason reports. “He says they make him look orange. He plans to bring cheaper light bulbs back.”
Despite the president’s complaints, however, many observers have noted the orange hue of his skin color even in broad daylight without any artificial lights.
Scott Waldman, a reporter who focuses on climate change for E&E News, comments that Trump has consistently used complaints about how the light bulbs make him look to justify blocking light bulb efficiency standards.
“It’s also premised on a false claim because you can purchase LED bulbs that give off an incandescent glow and last 4x times longer,” he writes.
Watch the video below.
TRUMP: "They got rid of the lightbulb that people got used to. The new bulb is many times more expensive. And I hate to say it — it doesn't make you look as good. Being a vain person that's very important to me. It gives you an orange look. I don't want an orange look." pic.twitter.com/geujwcUa8v
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2019
Trump quips that the new light bulbs don’t make him look good and being a “vain” person, that’s important to him. He says they make him look orange. He plans to bring cheaper light bulbs back. pic.twitter.com/Bj2r19lOhW
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) December 6, 2019
This is a frequent talking point from Trump on why he is rolling back lightbulb efficiency rules. It’s also premised on a false claim because you can purchase LED bulbs that give off an incandescent glow and last 4x times longer. https://t.co/a2nqhsvb1F
— Scott Waldman (@scottpwaldman) December 6, 2019
