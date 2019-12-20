Trump sides with Putin on impeachment in late Friday night tweet
President Donald Trump continues to side with Russia on questions of domestic politics.
On Friday, the commander-in-chief tweeted out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s views on impeachment, adding that it is “a total witch hunt.”
Trump has received a great deal of criticism for believing the Russian military intelligence conspiracy theory that it was actually Ukraine that interfered in the 2016.
The scandal is at the heart of the impeachment trial expected to start in January.
A total Witch Hunt! https://t.co/PEe35rewE9
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2019
