Trump slammed after disastrous presser with Macron: ‘What an embarrassment to our country’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump held a joint press conference with French President Emanuel Macron, during which he was smacked down for lying about Syrian ISIS fighters, contradicted his own Secretary of State over Iran protesters, and claimed that he had “exposed” the European Union as a conspiracy to economically disadvantage the United States.

Commenters on social media quickly jumped on Trump’s bizarre and humiliating performance:

Trump, with Macron, says the European Union was partially formed to "take advantage of the United States." He says "I've exposed it" and "a lot of people didn't know it." A lot of people didn’t know because it’s a LIE ‍♀️ GOD HELP US ALL — ‍♀️sylvie (@SassyGirlBoss) December 3, 2019

Sarcasm really isn’t a good look on the international stage. But he just can’t help himself. Trump to Macron: “Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you. You can take every one you want.” pic.twitter.com/d8vMDfkASq — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) December 3, 2019

Shame on you for voting for this sick bastard. Shame on you. What an embarrassment to our country. Just disgusting filth. And you voted for this. Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/kBBPazw8RP — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) December 3, 2019

He looks like an orangutan sitting there swaying from side to side. I don’t think he is comprehending the conversation. — D P (@bornonthesea) December 3, 2019

WoW! Macron just basically disciplined trump like a child… now he’s going to go cry on Twitter — …. (@DDarrenG) December 3, 2019

I had to turn it off, it’s so embarrassing listening to Trump talking about nothing. Good God doesn’t he prepare for these meetings? He sounds like an elementary school kid trying to answer a question he knows nothing about. — KeevaTheDiva ♻️ (@KeevaThe) December 3, 2019

It's a really tough job translating trump into English — (((Snarf))) (@ugh__sigh) December 3, 2019

Maybe he did not want to be associated with Trump — Kevin (@oceanview771) December 3, 2019