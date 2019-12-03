Quantcast
Trump slammed after disastrous presser with Macron: ‘What an embarrassment to our country’

Published

2 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump held a joint press conference with French President Emanuel Macron, during which he was smacked down for lying about Syrian ISIS fighters, contradicted his own Secretary of State over Iran protesters, and claimed that he had “exposed” the European Union as a conspiracy to economically disadvantage the United States.

Commenters on social media quickly jumped on Trump’s bizarre and humiliating performance:

