Trump slammed by CNN panel for using ‘circular logic’ to negate any oversight power from Congress or courts
On a CNN panel Tuesday, Axios editor Margaret Talev deconstructed President Donald Trump’s attempts to block the testimony of former White House counsel Don McGahn.
“One goes back to the Mueller probe, the other goes to Ukraine, but they both go to the question of obstruction,” said Talev. “The kind of circular reasoning here has been the White House saying on the impeachment case — well, actually, on the Mueller case, too — if you don’t like our stance, take it to court. And this proves why that probably wouldn’t have worked if Democrats had pursued that route, because guess what, you take it to court and the White House says the court shouldn’t be considering this, or if the courts are going to consider it, consider it later, don’t consider it during impeachment, that’s not fair.”
“It’s important for the public to know — whether you’re a supporter of President Trump’s, or you’re not, or somewhere in the middle, or you’re just sick of the whole thing — almost nothing in the video clips [of the GOP] you played this morning are factually accurate,” continued Talev. “It is one thing to understand the facts of this impeachment probe and to say, I don’t think the president should be impeached for this, or let the election bear it out. It’s another thing to contest the facts, and what he said there in terms of dirty cops and spying and it’s Watergate, it’s just not true. It is important to operate in a set of facts when you’re making an assessment about how you feel about this, whether you’re a member of the Senate or whether you’re a member of the voting public.”
Mitch McConnell is in ‘a real bind’ because voters are demanding he hold a real trial: Kentucky lawmaker
On CNN Tuesday, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) broke down the key political pressures pulling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in both directions on how to conduct the Senate impeachment trial.
"The president is saying the House process was unfair, and now implying why should Democrats expect a fair process in the Senate. what do you say to that?" asked anchor Kate Bolduan.
"Well, first of all, he's totally lying about the process," said Yarmuth. "He was invited to have lawyers present and call witnesses, he chose not to. He did not participate in the House. To say it was not fair because he decided not to make it fair is ridiculous. I think the argument is the same with whatever happens in the Senate."
Ex-Bolton aide blasts his boss’ latest excuse for not testifying before Congress
On CNN Tuesday, Mark Groombridge, a former senior aide to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton, laid into his boss for refusing to appear before Congress to testify about the Ukraine scheme.
"What about his argument, I think, his lawyer's argument, that he wants the court to compel him?" asked anchor Alisyn Camerota. "Is that legitimate?"
"It's smoke and mirrors," said Groombridge. "Dr. Fiona Hill courageously testified, and I didn't see any erosion of separation of powers or executive privilege issues. In fact, one could make a strong counterargument that she helped reinforce or bolster the operation of powers by affording Congress the opportunity to exercise its legitimate oversight responsibility."
CNN panel mocks ‘train wreck’ Giuliani for digging into ‘manure’ searching for dirt on Joe Biden
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's booze-fueled interview with New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi is still making waves -- and a CNN panel on Tuesday roasted him for continuing to publicly humiliate himself.
In particular, CNN's Dana Bash was mystified by Giuliani's explanation for why he was working with now-indicted henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in which the former New York mayor figured they would be fine partners because they had never been convicted of crimes.