Trump slammed by CNN panel for using ‘circular logic’ to negate any oversight power from Congress or courts

On a CNN panel Tuesday, Axios editor Margaret Talev deconstructed President Donald Trump’s attempts to block the testimony of former White House counsel Don McGahn.

“One goes back to the Mueller probe, the other goes to Ukraine, but they both go to the question of obstruction,” said Talev. “The kind of circular reasoning here has been the White House saying on the impeachment case — well, actually, on the Mueller case, too — if you don’t like our stance, take it to court. And this proves why that probably wouldn’t have worked if Democrats had pursued that route, because guess what, you take it to court and the White House says the court shouldn’t be considering this, or if the courts are going to consider it, consider it later, don’t consider it during impeachment, that’s not fair.”

“It’s important for the public to know — whether you’re a supporter of President Trump’s, or you’re not, or somewhere in the middle, or you’re just sick of the whole thing — almost nothing in the video clips [of the GOP] you played this morning are factually accurate,” continued Talev. “It is one thing to understand the facts of this impeachment probe and to say, I don’t think the president should be impeached for this, or let the election bear it out. It’s another thing to contest the facts, and what he said there in terms of dirty cops and spying and it’s Watergate, it’s just not true. It is important to operate in a set of facts when you’re making an assessment about how you feel about this, whether you’re a member of the Senate or whether you’re a member of the voting public.”

