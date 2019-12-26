Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump starts day after Christmas with crazed rant against Pelosi — and blames her for ‘the homeless & crime’

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump started the day after Christmas by once again railing against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a tweet published on Thursday morning, the president said Pelosi bore responsibility for a wide range of societal ills.

“Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime,” the president wrote. “It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Christmas Day, the president called Pelosi “crazy” and suggested that she should not be “allowed” to impeach him just because she has a majority in the House of Representatives.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump starts day after Christmas with crazed rant against Pelosi — and blames her for ‘the homeless & crime’

Published

1 min ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump started the day after Christmas by once again railing against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a tweet published on Thursday morning, the president said Pelosi bore responsibility for a wide range of societal ills.

"Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime," the president wrote. "It has gotten so bad, so fast - she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!"

Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast - she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘About Cruelty’: Sanders and Tlaib rip Trump’s ‘holiday menu’ of gifts for the rich and nutrition cuts for the poor

Published

9 hours ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

The holiday spirit of generosity is alive and well under the Trump administration—but only for the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations.

As the rich continue to benefit from massive tax breaks, President Donald Trump is moving to slash federal nutrition assistance for millions of low-income people in the United States, a move that would dramatically worsen America's hunger crisis.

In a Christmas Eve op-ed for The Guardian Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) termed it "Trump's holiday menu: handouts for billionaires, hunger for the poor."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

It took Trump just 12 hours to renege on his own call to ‘foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect’

Published

10 hours ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump issued a Christian message on Christmas morning saying he hopes for understanding and respect. But just 12 hours later he broke that pledge.

"Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect—traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ," Trump said in his Christmas video to the nation.

It was so unlike what Trump has ever said before. For a brief moment, Americans could sigh a relief that perhaps the president learned something from the Christianity Today editorial. But those hopes were dashed when he went off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in less than 24 hours.

Continue Reading
 
 