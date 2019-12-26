Trump starts day after Christmas with crazed rant against Pelosi — and blames her for ‘the homeless & crime’

President Donald Trump started the day after Christmas by once again railing against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a tweet published on Thursday morning, the president said Pelosi bore responsibility for a wide range of societal ills.

“Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime,” the president wrote. “It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!”

On Christmas Day, the president called Pelosi “crazy” and suggested that she should not be “allowed” to impeach him just because she has a majority in the House of Representatives.