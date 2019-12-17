Trump suffered a late night meltdown on the eve of impeachment vote

President Donald Trump spent the night before impeachment tweeting total lies, political attacks, and debunked conspiracy theories as he prepared to be only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

Trump began by talking about his widely-panned letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shortly before 11 p.m. eastern.

“Good marks and reviews on the letter I sent to Pelosi today,” Trump claimed. “She is the worst! No wonder with people like her and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, D.C. has been such a mess for so long – and that includes the previous administration who (and now we know for sure) SPIED on my campaign.”

Things got crazier after eleven o’clock.

“So, if Comey & the top people in the FBI were dirty cops and cheated on the FISA Court, wouldn’t all of these phony cases have to be overturned or dismissed?” Trump asked, despite the fact there’s no evidence any of that occurred.

“They went after me with the Fake Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC, which they illegally presented to FISA. They want to Impeach me (I’m not worried!), and yet they were all breaking the law in so many ways,” Trump argued, without evidence.

“How can they do that and yet impeach a very successful (Economy Plus) President of the United States, who has done nothing wrong?” Trump asked. “These people are Crazy!”

