Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporter divorced by his wife after his love for the president causes her ‘frustration and embarrassment’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Does Donald Trump’s presidency have the power to destroy love itself?

That seems to be the case with one woman who divorced her husband of 24 years because she could no longer stand his support for the president.

Voice of America News reports that Jennifer Merrill decided to file for divorce because her husband’s love of Trump had become a source of “frustration and embarrassment” for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

In particular, Merrill tells VOA News that she grew fed up with her husband ridiculing her for going to protests against the president.

“He had no sensitivity for how I felt, that I felt so strongly about it, especially when I was going out and doing protests… and he would just laugh about it and continue to defend [Trump],” she tells the publication. “So that just made me very, very angry.”

It seems that Trump’s presidency is causing friction in many more relationships as well.

VOA News cites a study from nonpartisan firm Wakefield Research claiming that “22 percent of people in their 20s and 30s report breaking up with someone over political differences.” The same survey shows roughly 33 percent of Millennials say they know of at least one marriage that has been negatively impacted by Trump’s election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Giuliani henchman Parnas gets dumped by one of his lawyers — who cites his ‘diminished’ funds

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Lev Parnas, a henchman of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, has lost one of his lawyers.

Courthouse News' Adam Klasfeld reports that attorney Edward MacMahon has filed a request to withdraw from Parnas's defense less than three months after Parnas was arrested and charged with multiple campaign finance violations.

In his request, MacMahon claimed that Parnas's "apparent ability to fund his defense has diminished," while also arguing that it would cause Parnas "financial hardship" to continue being represented by more than one attorney.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nancy Pelosi ‘has dog walked Trump at every turn’: MSNBC panel says the Speaker is Trump’s kryptonite

Published

55 mins ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was praised on MSNBC on Tuesday for politically outsmarting President Donald Trump in 2019.

"Standing between the momentous House vote to impeach Donald Trump and the prospect of a trial in the Senate, Donald Trump is ending his year making the kind of history he did not want to make -- becoming the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives," MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace explained.

"The woman running the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is making history herself as the highest-ranking and most powerful woman serving in political office, the only woman to ever hold the position of Speaker -- a position she's held twice. And we've watched Nancy Pelosi square off against Donald Trump and refuse to back down, even in the face of his bullying and constant harassment, which came to a head when she presided over the historic House vote on impeachment," she continued.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter divorced by his wife after his love for the president causes her ‘frustration and embarrassment’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Does Donald Trump's presidency have the power to destroy love itself?

That seems to be the case with one woman who divorced her husband of 24 years because she could no longer stand his support for the president.

Voice of America News reports that Jennifer Merrill decided to file for divorce because her husband's love of Trump had become a source of "frustration and embarrassment" for her.

In particular, Merrill tells VOA News that she grew fed up with her husband ridiculing her for going to protests against the president.

Continue Reading
 
 