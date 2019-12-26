Trump supporter slams president for broken promises and failure to support convicted campaign staff members

Elliot Resnick thinks Donald Trump is “one of the greatest presidents this country has ever known,” but in a op-ed for Townhall this Thursday, he rattled off a list of issues that he thinks Trump has fallen short on.

First, according to Resnick. Trump has (so far) completely abandoned his former associates Roger Stone and Paul Manafort.

“These men were pursued by the Justice Department – Trump’s Justice Department – for one reason only: They helped Trump become president. Yet, so far Trump has let them hang out to dry,” Resnick wrotes, adding that if Trump is as loyal to his friends as many believe, “he must pardon Stone and Manafort immediately.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another point of contention for Resnick is Trump’s long-promised border wall.

“Why has such little progress been made on the border wall three years into Trump’s presidency?” Resnick asks, arguing that Trump can just “forge ahead without congressional help considering that defending the country from invasion is a presidential duty.”

Lastly, Resnick cites the war in Afghanistan as another disappointment when it comes to Trump’s promises. Noting the fact that Trump signed a $1.4 trillion spending bill last week after promising to “never to sign another rushed spending bill with so much waste,” Resnick says the only reason the president relented was “because the military desperately needed to be rebuilt.”

“Does the military really need all the money it asks for? I doubt it. But let’s leave that question aside. Trump signed the bill; the military got $700 billion. The year before that, it also received $700 billion. And now it just received an additional $700 billion.”

Read his full op-ed over at Townhall.com.