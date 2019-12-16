Trump supporters crash event commemorating Armenian genocide to scream at Adam Schiff about impeachment

President Donald Trump’s supporters are furious with Democrats over impeachment, and few Democrats draw more ire than Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. But over the weekend, according to Los Angeles Magazine, one group of Trump supporters went to truly incredible lengths to harass him.
This group of Trump supporters reportedly stormed an event at a library in Glendale, California, commemorating the victims of the Armenian genocide, where Schiff happened to be in attendance. In front of full view of elderly family members of genocide survivors, the Trump supporters accosted Schiff with anti-impeachment protest signs, after which “heated exchanges gave way to physical scuffles.”
Reportedly, a few of the Trump supporters, upon learning the nature of the event they had barged in on, left the library to protest outside — and a few apologized for the disturbance.
“This is, from the beginning, a nonpartisan event, not meant to elevate any one individual over another, purely just celebrating recognition of the Armenian genocide,” said Armenian National Committee of America communications director Alex Galitsky. “There’s no excuse for using this event as a tool in their fight against impeachment. The politicization of genocide recognition is disgusting, no one should be using our trauma for their partisan political agenda, [and] we wholeheartedly reject those insincere apologies.”
Watch footage of the altercation here:
On Monday, the Washington Postreported that a former investment manager with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has filed a whistleblower complaint with the IRS, accusing the Church of misleading both federal tax agents and their congregants about a set of accounts collectively worth $100 billion.
David Nielsen, himself a Mormon, worked at Ensign Peak Advisors, the investment division of the church, prior to filing the complaint. He is urging the IRS to strip the Church of its nonprofit status and fine the organization for misusing charitable funds — and in accordance with IRS whistleblower rules, is seeking a reward based on the proceeds from collecting the unpaid taxes.
Republicans should honor President Abraham Lincoln -- the first GOP president -- by defeating Republican Donald Trump in 2020, a leading conservative strategist announced on Tuesday.
"Time we honored Lincoln's courage," GOP consultant John Weaver declared.
"Courage to understand peace and healing. Courage to deliver a scorching defeat," he explained.
Weaver flagged three leading conservative critics in his call to arms, tagging fellow conservative strategists Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt, along with prominent GOP attorney George Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.
On Monday, an open letter signed by hundreds of historians was published, urging the House to confirm the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his scheme to extort Ukraine into investigating his political opponents by suspending military aid.
"President Trump’s numerous and flagrant abuses of power are precisely what the Framers had in mind as grounds for impeaching and removing a president," stated the letter, written by Princeton history professor Sean Wilentz and Andrew Johnson biographer Brenda Wineapple. "Among those most hurtful to the Constitution have been his attempts to coerce the country of Ukraine, under attack from Russia, an adversary power to the United States, by withholding essential military assistance in exchange for the fabrication and legitimization of false information in order to advance his own re-election."