Trump thanks ‘major star’ Rush Limbaugh for unwavering support: ‘His voice is far bigger than theirs!’

President Donald Trump publicly praised right-wing radio personality Rush Limbaugh on Saturday.

Trump tweeted his thanks after returning to Mar-a-Lago from Trump International Golf Club.

“I want to thank Rush Limbaugh for the tremendous support he has given to the MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Movement and our KEEP AMERICA GREAT Agenda!” Trump said, using lots of capital letters.

“He is a major star who never wavered despite the Fake News Hits he has had to endure. His voice is far bigger than theirs!” Trump claimed.