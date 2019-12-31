Trump threatens that Iran will pay ‘a very BIG PRICE!’ for embassy attack in ominous New Years Eve tweet
On Tuesday, just hours before the New Years celebration, President Donald Trump issued a self-proclaimed “threat” against Iran, proclaiming that they “will be held fully responsible” for the attacks on the U.S. embassy in Iraq, and adding that they will pay “a very BIG PRICE!”
The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019