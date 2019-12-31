Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump threatens that Iran will pay ‘a very BIG PRICE!’ for embassy attack in ominous New Years Eve tweet

Published

3 hours ago

on

On Tuesday, just hours before the New Years celebration, President Donald Trump issued a self-proclaimed “threat” against Iran, proclaiming that they “will be held fully responsible” for the attacks on the U.S. embassy in Iraq, and adding that they will pay “a very BIG PRICE!”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP Sen. Susan Collins will ‘fall in line behind Moscow Mitch’ on impeachment: Maine writer Stephen King

Published

56 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) became the second Republican senator to state that she could support witnesses testifying in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, joining her colleague Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) — a potential blow to efforts by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to ensure an expedited trial and acquittal.

But one of her constituents who was not impressed was novelist Stephen King, who warned that Collins is likely, in the end, to do whatever McConnell wants her to do:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump denies golfing during his Florida vacation while he had his Benghazi moment in Iraq

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

President Donald Trump denied golfing on Tuesday while vacationing at Mar-a-Lago.

"The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT," Trump claimed.

According to pool reports, Trump arrived at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach at 10:46 a.m.

The motorcade left the golf course 49 minutes later.

Trump did not explain why he drove to his golf course but did not play a round.

According to Trump Golf Count, it was his 236th day at a golf course while in office.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The 10 most punchable faces of 2019

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

2019 is coming to a merciful end with bad news (Donald Trump is still president -- BOO!) and good news (he has been impeached -- YAY!) and bad news again (Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham are going to do everything they can to let him stay president because nothing really matters anymore -- JERKS!) and we are all justifiably frustrated and depressed and mad as hell.

Mostly we're mad as hell and feeling impotent as the long slog out of the darkness that was 2019 -- except for Baby Yoda and Popeye's chicken sandwiches -- moves into 2020 where it has to get better.

In the meantime, it's time for our annual review of the most punchable faces of a year that was just begging for its own beat-down.

Continue Reading
 
 