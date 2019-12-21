Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Trump Town’: Vanilla Ice pitched Don Jr on buying $1 billion Florida trailer court for his dad’s presidential library

Published

53 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is considering a Florida trailer court as the location of his presidential library, according to The Palm Beach Post.

“A Palm Beach County trailer park could be the site of a future Donald J. Trump presidential library. That’s the vision of James Arena, a real estate broker and resident of Briny Breezes, the 43-acre coastal town just south of Boynton Beach that’s made up entirely of a mobile home park,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vanilla Ice ran it by Donald Jr.,” Arena said.. “He called me back and said, ‘Man, I think they’re really into it.’”

There are nearly 500 property owners.

“For Briny – as it is known by residents – to be sold, it would have to be approved by property owners representing 67 percent of the town’s shareholders. That’s because Briny is also a corporation run by a board of directors, with the property owners holding corporate ‘shares.’ The better the location of an individual’s property, the more shares that person owns,” the newspaper explained.

Arena suggested the president could change the town’s name to “Trump Town.”

However, some residents worry about Trump’s poor track record in business.

ADVERTISEMENT

One woman noted Trump, “lies, has bankruptcies and doesn’t pay people back.”

“I don’t think he’s a particularly good risk,” she said.

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump attacks his critics as “the dumbest human beings on earth’ in angry rant far-right youth

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump took a break from his two week Florida vacation to address a far-right political organization that seeks to political mobilize young conservatives.

The president addressed the Turning Point USA summit in West Palm beach on Saturday.

The crowd was warmed up by right-wing radio personality Rush Limbaugh, who told the audience "Climate change is a hoax. Don't believe it."

When Trump lashed out his critics during his speech, which occurred only days after Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Banksy unveils ‘Scar of Bethlehem’ nativity scene in the occupied West Bank

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

A manger scene juxtaposed against concrete blocks seemingly pierced by a mortar shell: with Christmas looming, the latest Bethlehem offering by secretive artist Banksy appeared Saturday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Dubbed the "Scar of Bethlehem", the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph are backlit through damaged concrete, chiseled pockmarks exploding out from a gaping hole in four directions to approximate the Christmas Star.

The work is installed at Banksy's Walled-Off Hotel, where all rooms overlook a concrete section of the barrier built by Israel to cut off the occupied West Bank from Israeli territory.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Trump Town’: Vanilla Ice pitched Don Jr on buying $1 billion Florida trailer court for his dad’s presidential library

Published

53 mins ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is considering a Florida trailer court as the location of his presidential library, according to The Palm Beach Post.

"A Palm Beach County trailer park could be the site of a future Donald J. Trump presidential library. That’s the vision of James Arena, a real estate broker and resident of Briny Breezes, the 43-acre coastal town just south of Boynton Beach that’s made up entirely of a mobile home park," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 