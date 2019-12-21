‘Trump Town’: Vanilla Ice pitched Don Jr on buying $1 billion Florida trailer court for his dad’s presidential library

President Donald Trump is considering a Florida trailer court as the location of his presidential library, according to The Palm Beach Post.
“A Palm Beach County trailer park could be the site of a future Donald J. Trump presidential library. That’s the vision of James Arena, a real estate broker and resident of Briny Breezes, the 43-acre coastal town just south of Boynton Beach that’s made up entirely of a mobile home park,” the newspaper reported.
“Vanilla Ice ran it by Donald Jr.,” Arena said.. “He called me back and said, ‘Man, I think they’re really into it.’”
There are nearly 500 property owners.
“For Briny – as it is known by residents – to be sold, it would have to be approved by property owners representing 67 percent of the town’s shareholders. That’s because Briny is also a corporation run by a board of directors, with the property owners holding corporate ‘shares.’ The better the location of an individual’s property, the more shares that person owns,” the newspaper explained.
Arena suggested the president could change the town’s name to “Trump Town.”
However, some residents worry about Trump’s poor track record in business.
One woman noted Trump, “lies, has bankruptcies and doesn’t pay people back.”
“I don’t think he’s a particularly good risk,” she said.
Read the full report.
