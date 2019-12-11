Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump Treasury staffer resigns after his mom pleads guilty to getting him through college with fraud

Published

1 min ago

on

An advance staffer who worked for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has resigned after his mother pleaded guilty earlier this week with committing wire fraud to help him get through college.

Politico reports that ex-Treasury staffer James Littlefair stepped down after his mother, Karen Littlefair, paid a college admissions consultant $9,000 in exchange for one of his employees taking online classes on her son’s behalf at Georgetown University and Arizona State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources tell Politico that Littlefair’s mother was caught up in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal that also ensnared actress Felicity Huffman, actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Littlefair’s stint at the Treasury Department was just the latest in a long line of jobs working on behalf of Trump. Littlefair worked on the national advance team on the Trump campaign in 2016, and then served as an event coordinator for the president’s Inaugural Committee.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Useful Idiots’: Tonight’s impeachment debate will show how the GOP is now the ‘Grand Old Putin’ party

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

When Congress begins debating changes in the articles of impeachment Wednesday night, we will see on full display how Congressional Republicans, to defend Donald Trump, have given up any pretense of principle, the rule of law and loyalty to the country.

House Republicans have embraced Trump’s win-for-Trump-at-all-costs philosophy.

Think of them as the kind of cowards who would never jump on a hand grenade, but would instinctively push the person next to them onto the explosive. This is a political extension of the economic philosophy that we’ve got ours, tough for you, in Republican tax, spend and regulatory policy,

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ivanka Trump met Christopher Steele to find ‘appropriate business partners in Russia and China’: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

Ivanka Trump met with Christopher Steele, the author of the Trump dossier, nearly a decade before he compiled the infamous document to discuss expanding the family business into Russia, The Times of London reports.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters howl in rage after Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley calls them out

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

"Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley doesn't believe anyone can be both sane and a Donald Trump supporter.

The 27-year-old British actress, who plays the lead role in the final three chapters of the iconic sci-fi franchise, expressed some of her political views recently in an interview with The Guardian.

"No, I don’t feel I have to edit what I say," Ridley told the newspaper. "The things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry. Everyone is annoyed with BoJo (Boris Johnson). Everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person, anyway.”

Continue Reading
 
 