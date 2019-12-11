Trump Treasury staffer resigns after his mom pleads guilty to getting him through college with fraud

An advance staffer who worked for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has resigned after his mother pleaded guilty earlier this week with committing wire fraud to help him get through college.

Politico reports that ex-Treasury staffer James Littlefair stepped down after his mother, Karen Littlefair, paid a college admissions consultant $9,000 in exchange for one of his employees taking online classes on her son’s behalf at Georgetown University and Arizona State University.

Sources tell Politico that Littlefair’s mother was caught up in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal that also ensnared actress Felicity Huffman, actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Littlefair’s stint at the Treasury Department was just the latest in a long line of jobs working on behalf of Trump. Littlefair worked on the national advance team on the Trump campaign in 2016, and then served as an event coordinator for the president’s Inaugural Committee.