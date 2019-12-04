Trump wasn’t ‘duped’ by Russian disinformation — he spreads it willingly to ‘serve his own corrupt interests’: op-ed
In an op-ed for The Washington Post this Wednesday, Greg Sargent argued that President Trump is not simply a “dupe” being manipulated by the Russian disinformation machine. According to him, Trump is willingly cozying up to Vladimir Putin “to serve his own corrupt interests.”
Sargent cites the new House Intelligence Committee report that details Trump’s alleged “extortion plot” against Ukraine and says it shows why the “Trump as Russian dupe” narrative isn’t accurate.
“The new House report vividly dramatizes why Trump undertook his corrupt plot to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to do his political bidding and what that says about Trump’s intentions toward our government and democracy going forward,” Sargent writes. “For Trump, the utility of getting Zelensky to announce an investigation validating the lie that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in 2016 wasn’t simply that it would salve his bruised ego over his need for Russian help to win.”
“In short, the report demonstrates that Trump’s profiting off Russian sabotage last time, and his efforts to extort Ukraine into helping him again, are the same story — one that will continue,” he continues.
When it comes to the “lie” that it was Ukraine that meddled in the 2016 election and not Russia, it’s important to remember that Trump wasn’t “duped” into spreading it — he was simply recognizing “an alliance of his own interests” and was willing to corrupt US democracy “for his own malevolent self-interested purposes.”
Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.
WATCH: Constitutional scholar Pamela Karlan explains why Trump’s actions have all the elements of bribery
Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, who offered a fiery rebuttal to Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) during impeachment hearings in the House Judiciary Committee, delivered testimony on Wednesday that succinctly explained why President Donald Trump's actions constitute bribery.
During her testimony, attorney Norm Eisen described bribery as one of the offenses specifically listed in the Constitution as an offense that would warrant impeachment of the president.
North Korea warns Trump it will use ‘corresponding’ force if attacked
North Korea on Wednesday warned that if the United States used military force against Pyongyang it would take "prompt corresponding actions at any level", in response to comments by US President Donald Trump.
Denuclearization negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been deadlocked since a summit in Hanoi broke up in February, and the renewed threats come as a deadline set by Pyongyang for fresh concessions approaches.
Trump on Tuesday indicated that military action was still possible when he was asked about North Korea on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Britain on Tuesday.
CNN
Witness Pamela Karlan to Congress: ‘If you don’t impeach… you are saying it’s fine to do this again’
Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan warned Congress on Wednesday that future presidents would abuse their power if President Donald Trump is allowed to get away with bribery and other abuses of power.
At a House impeachment hearing, Karlan was asked about impeachable conduct.
"Because this is an abuse that cuts to the heart of Democracy, you need to ask yourselves," Karlan said, "if you don't impeach a president who has done what this president has done -- or at least you don't investigate and then impeach if you conclude that the House Select Committee's findings are correct -- then what you're saying is, it's fine to go ahead and do this again."