Trump wrote a $2 million check to cover damages from misuse of charity funds: report

New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed Tuesday that President Donald Trump has paid $2 million in damages after being found guilty for misuse of charity funds.

The Washington Post also reported that the remaining $1.8 million left in Trump’s “foundation,” would be distributed to eight charities, which will get $476,140.41.

“Funds have finally gone where they deserve — to eight credible charities,” James said in the statement. “My office will continue to fight for accountability because no one is above the law — not a businessman, not a candidate for office, and not even the president of the United States.”

Trump was outed for a misuse of funds after an extensive series of Washington Post exposes by David Fahrenthold.

