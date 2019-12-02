Quantcast
Trump’s desperate plan to woo white suburban women: Unleash Mike Pence

1 min ago

President Donald Trump is facing an uphill struggle to win over suburban swing voters, which is why his campaign is relying on Vice President Mike Pence to hold down the fort.

Politico reports that the president’s campaign knows that “Trump’s personality is a liability” with many suburban women, so it’s deploying Pence to help win them over.

“Pence gives people confidence who lack comfort with our circus,” said one person described by Politico as “close to Trump.” “He helps provide stability, which is critical… Pence is going to run a micro-campaign. Lots of handshakes and diners. You’ll see him at the neighborhood level.”

The campaign cites polling data from key demographics to make its case that Pence could help the president lock in voters who might otherwise be repulsed by him.

“Much of the strategy is driven by internal data and public polling that Pence and campaign officials have paid close attention to since last year’s midterm elections, when the Republican Party lost its grip on many higher-income suburban areas,” Politico writes. “The latest POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, for example, found substantially wider gaps in Trump’s favorability among registered voters (-15), suburban residents (-14) and women (-25) than in Pence’s (-6, -7, -16, respectively).”


World to the US: ‘What the hell is going on’ with Trump’s ‘shady cast of characters?’

7 mins ago

December 2, 2019

It may be the biggest story in Washington and one that’s further polarized an already bitterly divided nation but does the rest of the world care about the effort to impeach Donald Trump?

If you scanned the biggest global media outlets during the first two weeks of the proceedings, the answer would be no–except for the Kyiv (Ukraine) Post, which admittedly has a vested interest in the case.“SHADY CAST OF CHARACTERS” read a recent headline over photos of Trump and Rudy Giuliani and others they called “engineers of the Trump-Ukraine scandal.”

How a ‘cabal’ of FBI agents helped Trump wage his conspiracy war on Clinton

19 mins ago

December 2, 2019

According to a report from the Daily Beast, a "cabal" of FBI agents and former agents -- led by a famous FBI investigator -- waged an investigatory war on Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton that ultimately gave Donald Trump a helping hand in defeating the former Secretary of State in the 2016 presidential election.

In a deep dive into the history of former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom -- who rose to fame as the lead investigator looking into the explosion and crash of TWA flight 800 on July 17, 1996 -- the Beast's Patricia Ravalgi reveals that Kallstrom went from conspiracy-debunker to conspiracy-monger when it came to the Clintons.

Here’s how the far right uses distrust of government to drive their racial agenda

37 mins ago

December 2, 2019

Right-wing parties frequently position themselves as opposed to government power — in particular, reducing the state is rhetorically linked with the Republican Party in American politics.

But as Daphne Halikiopoulou and Sofia Vasilopoulou explained in an analysis for the Washington Post, a close examination of the voting patterns in Europe reveal a different, more complicated picture.

"Europe’s economic crisis in 2008 was socially disruptive," they wrote. "This might have been expected to lead to increased support for left-wing populist parties that promised to look after voters’ material needs. But instead, it was far-right populists who have won over voters, by promising to restore national sovereignty and govern in the name of the people. This has been true of the National Rally (RN) in France (formerly the National Front), the Dutch Freedom Party (PVV), the Austrian Party for Freedom (FPÖ), the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Italian Northern League, among others."

