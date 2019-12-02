Trump’s desperate plan to woo white suburban women: Unleash Mike Pence

President Donald Trump is facing an uphill struggle to win over suburban swing voters, which is why his campaign is relying on Vice President Mike Pence to hold down the fort.

Politico reports that the president’s campaign knows that “Trump’s personality is a liability” with many suburban women, so it’s deploying Pence to help win them over.

“Pence gives people confidence who lack comfort with our circus,” said one person described by Politico as “close to Trump.” “He helps provide stability, which is critical… Pence is going to run a micro-campaign. Lots of handshakes and diners. You’ll see him at the neighborhood level.”

The campaign cites polling data from key demographics to make its case that Pence could help the president lock in voters who might otherwise be repulsed by him.

“Much of the strategy is driven by internal data and public polling that Pence and campaign officials have paid close attention to since last year’s midterm elections, when the Republican Party lost its grip on many higher-income suburban areas,” Politico writes. “The latest POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, for example, found substantially wider gaps in Trump’s favorability among registered voters (-15), suburban residents (-14) and women (-25) than in Pence’s (-6, -7, -16, respectively).”