Trump’s digestive system the butt of jokes after he argues it takes 10 to 15 times to flush the toilet

President Donald Trump made a brazen claim about how many times it takes to flush a toilet that had people wondering about the commander-in-chief’s experiences when sitting on his thrown.

“People are flushing toilets ten times, fifteen times — as opposed to once,” Trump claimed while arguing against water conservation efficiency standards.

Here's Trump saying that he's heard from many people complaining about "flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times." pic.twitter.com/75HXYcH4xq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2019

The president’s claim did not match the personal experiences of many Twitter users, who questioned where Trump had gotten his information on the necessity of double-digit flushing.

Here’s some of what people said.

Whoa whoa whoa, you're telling me this guy's poops clog toilets? pic.twitter.com/sSTXv4LThs — Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) December 6, 2019

I have no doubt it takes Trump ten to fifteen flushes. He's pretty big. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 6, 2019

To be fair to the POTUS, it's hard to get the whole Constitution and Bill of Rights down in one flush. — Susan Stone 🎃 (@SusanStone12) December 6, 2019

I could get an entire sweatshirt down in less flushes. And I have. — Mr. Fun Guy (@Mister_Fun_Guy) December 6, 2019

Now we know why he went to Walter Reed — Anthony Chergosky (@achergosky) December 6, 2019

Walter Reed emergency visit mystery SOLVED. — Matt Wilt (@MattWilt803) December 6, 2019

I do not say this lightly but I think this is the funniest thing he's ever said. Just the image of someone dolefully flushing a toilet for a 13th straight time, knowing it won't nearly be enough. https://t.co/u0FqdYhI7k — David Roth (@david_j_roth) December 6, 2019

Christ… Was he trying to flush his tax returns? — Eric Ranschau 🏳️‍🌈 (@eranschau) December 6, 2019

Trump taking 10-15 flushes is not a ringing endorsement for KFC and McDonald's — Adrian Oaks (@FriendOfTheYeti) December 6, 2019

He is the Commander in Chief of our Enameled Forces! It also explains why a toilet salesman was the acting AG. — plastastica (@c_genereux) December 6, 2019

Sam, you need to see a doctor and a plumber, in that order. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 6, 2019

I'll bet this guy would be willing to run it pic.twitter.com/JWiU4he0VG — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) December 6, 2019

Wow! Proof he's full of sh*t! — The Artful Roger. Diamond of many Facets. (@Rojodi) December 6, 2019

