Trump’s digestive system the butt of jokes after he argues it takes 10 to 15 times to flush the toilet

53 mins ago

President Donald Trump made a brazen claim about how many times it takes to flush a toilet that had people wondering about the commander-in-chief’s experiences when sitting on his thrown.

“People are flushing toilets ten times, fifteen times — as opposed to once,” Trump claimed while arguing against water conservation efficiency standards.

The president’s claim did not match the personal experiences of many Twitter users, who questioned where Trump had gotten his information on the necessity of double-digit flushing.

Here’s some of what people said.

53 mins ago

December 6, 2019

Here's Trump saying that he's heard from many people complaining about "flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times." pic.twitter.com/75HXYcH4xq

