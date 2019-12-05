Trump’s former mistress is taking on Fox News for accusing her of extortion

According to a lawsuit filed against Fox News by a former Playboy model who says she had an affair with Donald Trump before he was president, network host Tucker Carlson falsely accused her of extortion by claiming she “approached Donald Trump and threatened to ruin his career and humiliate his family if he doesn’t give them money,” The New York Times reports.

“Now that sounds like a classic case of extortion,” Carlson said during his show on Dec. 10, 2018. “Yet for whatever reason, Trump caves to it, and he directs Michael Cohen to pay the ransom. Now, more than two years later, Trump is a felon for doing this. It doesn’t seem to make any sense.”

Karen McDougal’s lawsuit, which was filed in a New York state court, claims she never threatened Trump and is asking for damages against the network for harming her reputation. Although she doesn’t name Carlson as a defendant, she says the network is responsible for his comments.

