Trump’s golf antics are a window into the true ‘ugliness in this president’: sports writer
Sports writer Rick Reilly recently published a book titled, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, where he theorizes that President Trump’s antics on the golf course reveal a lot about who he is as a person and how his personality traits are a serious threat to the US.
In an interview with The Guardian, Reilly said that Trump is “the worst cheat ever and he doesn’t care who knows.”
“I always say golf is like bicycle shorts,” Reilly said. “It reveals a lot about a man. And golf reveals a lot of ugliness in this president.”
“You’re mostly laughing, but at times you’re crying – how did this happen?” he asks. “As a golfer he really offends me. Cheating? Hate that. Driving carts on greens? Hate that. Wearing old dockers two sizes too small for him? Give me a break. Kicking your ball so often the caddies call you Pelé? I so hate that. Most of all I hate how stupid he’s making my country look. I hate what he’s doing to my planet. I hate what he’s doing to kids at the border. I don’t mind Republicans. I just can’t stand this guy. I love golf and he has set the game back 30 years. Just when it was becoming cool with Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler we get this fat bozo cheating his ass off.”
John Bolton blasts Trump policy on North Korea human rights violations
Former national security adviser John Bolton took a shot at the Trump administration for blocking the UN Security Council from meeting to discuss North Korea's human rights violations.
This is the second year in a row the administration has blocked the meeting in an apparent effort to smooth diplomatic relations between the U.S. and North Korea, but Bolton strongly criticized the move, reported Axios.
Christian psychologist: ‘Trump-supporting evangelicals hitched their wagon to someone with a severely disordered personality’
Earlier this month, Christian psychologist Chris Thurman penned an op-ed for The Christian Post titled, "You foolish evangelicals, Trump has bewitched you." After receiving a response from fellow CP contributor Michael Brown, Thurman says his original sentiment has been confirmed.
Thurman writes that when it comes to "being foolish or acting like a fool," Brown’s op-ed gave him "no rational or biblical reason to think evangelicals who support the president are being anything other than both when it comes to their perception of the most powerful man in the world."