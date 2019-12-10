Trump’s golf antics are a window into the true ‘ugliness in this president’: sports writer

Sports writer Rick Reilly recently published a book titled, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, where he theorizes that President Trump’s antics on the golf course reveal a lot about who he is as a person and how his personality traits are a serious threat to the US.

In an interview with The Guardian, Reilly said that Trump is “the worst cheat ever and he doesn’t care who knows.”

“I always say golf is like bicycle shorts,” Reilly said. “It reveals a lot about a man. And golf reveals a lot of ugliness in this president.”

“You’re mostly laughing, but at times you’re crying – how did this happen?” he asks. “As a golfer he really offends me. Cheating? Hate that. Driving carts on greens? Hate that. Wearing old dockers two sizes too small for him? Give me a break. Kicking your ball so often the caddies call you Pelé? I so hate that. Most of all I hate how stupid he’s making my country look. I hate what he’s doing to my planet. I hate what he’s doing to kids at the border. I don’t mind Republicans. I just can’t stand this guy. I love golf and he has set the game back 30 years. Just when it was becoming cool with Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler we get this fat bozo cheating his ass off.”

Read the full interview over at The Guardian.