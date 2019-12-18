Trump’s ‘last-ditch explosion of rage’ before impeachment vote shows his ‘lawlessness will continue’: WaPo editorial
In a piece for The Washington Post today, opinion columnist Greg Sargent writes that on the eve of the House impeachment debate, there’s “one final, determined effort by Trump and Republicans to place him beyond the reach of accountability and the law entirely.”
“In a story marked by an extraordinary display of serial corruption and wrongdoing — for which Trump will all but certainly be impeached on Wednesday — Trump and his GOP defenders are telegraphing with absolute clarity that his lawlessness and their active facilitation of it will continue unabated, underscoring why we’re going through this in the first place,” writes Sargent.
Referring to an overnight Twitter tirade from Trump where he slammed the impeachment effort against him as illegitimate, Sargent contends that it should be taken as a sign that “Trump’s lawlessness will continue going forward.”
“This will facilitate more Russian sabotage of the 2020 election on Trump’s behalf — which Trump has openly invited. In helping Trump do this, Barr — who already used his office to whitewash Trump’s obstruction of justice — is putting Trump beyond accountability for his efforts to corrupt both elections on his own behalf,” Sargent continues.
Read his full piece over at The Washington Post.
‘The president is the smoking gun’: Dem lawmaker shows how Trump gave them all the evidence they need
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) argued that President Donald Trump himself is the "smoking gun" as the House of Representatives debated impeachment on Wednesday.
Jayapal said, "this is a day of accountability and defending our democracy."
"The facts in front of us are clear. This president, Donald J. Trump, coerced a fragile foreign ally to investigate his political opponent and interfere in our elections and he leveraged critically needed, congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine," she explained.
"The president told us himself on national television exactly what he wanted from the phone call with President Zelinsky," she noted. "He came onto the White House lawn and he said, 'I wanted president Zelinsky to open an investigation into the Bidens.' He solicited foreign interference before. He is doing it now and he will do it again," she predicted.
‘SPEAK ENGLISH!’ Trump supporters explode after Dem lawmaker uses Spanish during impeachment debate
Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) announced his support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a speech that included both English and Spanish.
Correa, who represents a district that is majority Hispanic in Southern California, delivered his speech first in English and then in Spanish for the benefit of his Spanish-speaking constituents.
This bilingual speech did not sit well with many Trump supporters, however, and they seethed that the congressman would dare speak any language other than English on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Germany moves to ban gay ‘conversion therapy’
The German government on Wednesday signed off on a new law banning "conversion therapies" designed to force heterosexuality on homosexuals.
The legislation, set to be introduced next year, would see the practice made punishable with up to a year in prison and fines of up to 30,000 euros ($33,000).
"Homosexuality is not an illness, so the word 'therapy' is misleading," said health minister Jens Spahn, the architect of the law.
Once it is approved, Germany -- where there are an estimated 1,000 attempts a year to "re-educate" gay people -- would be only the second European country with such a ban after Malta passed similar legislation in 2016.