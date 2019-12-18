Trump’s ‘last-ditch explosion of rage’ before impeachment vote shows his ‘lawlessness will continue’: WaPo editorial

In a piece for The Washington Post today, opinion columnist Greg Sargent writes that on the eve of the House impeachment debate, there’s “one final, determined effort by Trump and Republicans to place him beyond the reach of accountability and the law entirely.”

“In a story marked by an extraordinary display of serial corruption and wrongdoing — for which Trump will all but certainly be impeached on Wednesday — Trump and his GOP defenders are telegraphing with absolute clarity that his lawlessness and their active facilitation of it will continue unabated, underscoring why we’re going through this in the first place,” writes Sargent.

Referring to an overnight Twitter tirade from Trump where he slammed the impeachment effort against him as illegitimate, Sargent contends that it should be taken as a sign that “Trump’s lawlessness will continue going forward.”

“This will facilitate more Russian sabotage of the 2020 election on Trump’s behalf — which Trump has openly invited. In helping Trump do this, Barr — who already used his office to whitewash Trump’s obstruction of justice — is putting Trump beyond accountability for his efforts to corrupt both elections on his own behalf,” Sargent continues.

