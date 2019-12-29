Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s lawyers decided president could unilaterally take over Congress: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Congress was supposed to be not just a co-equal branch of government to the president, they’re the first among the equals. But with a quick decision, President Donald Trump and his lawyers decided Trump woulc reign supreme.

The New York Times followed the timeline of Trump’s 84-day hold of Ukraine aide after Congress allocated it in a Sunday report, with the shocking revelation that his lawyers claimed he had the power to take over the role allocated to Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president, the lawyers believed, could ignore the requirements of the Impoundment Control Act and continue to hold the aid by asserting constitutional commander in chief powers that give him authority over diplomacy,” reported The Times. “He could do so, they believed, if he determined that, based on existing circumstances, releasing the money would undermine military or diplomatic efforts.”

Others in the administration knew better and tried to warn Trump against it, namely conservative John Bolton.

According to emails obtained by Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, Office of Management and Budget aide Robert Blair told chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that Trump could try to hold back the aide, but warned it wouldn’t go well.

“Expect Congress to become unhinged” if the White House tried to counter the spending passed by Congress. He further warned Mulvaney that the act could further accusations that Trump is operating on behalf of Russia.

Read the full report from The New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Christian fundamentalism is turning people away from religion and toward science

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Christianity is on the way out, according to surveys Americans who identify as Christian have dropped by 12 percent in the last decade, and those who identify as having no religion have increased 9 percent.

The Daily Beast cited multiple researchers who have examined the evolution of religion and the turn toward science. Christian fundamentalism is adding to the problem as some sects devolve back to the 1600s when science and religion were mutually exclusive.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Giuliani unleashes unhinged attack on de Blasio after Hanukkah party stabbings

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani, who still sees himself as a crime-fighting New York City mayor after taking a job as Donald Trump's conspiracy-seeking lawyer and defender, lashed out at current New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio on Sunday afternoon in the wake of a Hanukkah party stabbing spree that left five injured.

Hours after the president finally got around to expressing condolences to the victims while finishing up a round of golf at Trump International Golf Club in Florida, Giuliani took to Twitter to blame de Blasio for only being a part-time mayor.

"The rise in anti-Semitic violence in NYC is something that could have been stopped at a much earlier stage if the City had a Mayor who embraced the Broken Windows Theory, or at the least, a Mayor who worked full time & paid attention to what was going on," Giulini wrote.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

By trying to out Ukraine whistleblower, Trump ‘has violated yet another law’: Constitutional law expert

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Laurence Tribe, a legal scholar at Harvard University who specializes in constitutional law, told Salon on Sunday that President Donald Trump "has violated yet another law" by tweeting the name of a man believed by some to be the whistleblower who drew attention to the Ukraine scandal.

This article first appeared in Salon.

"If by 'legal ramifications' you mean to ask me whether Donald Trump has violated yet another law, my answer is yes," Tribe told Salon by email when asked whether there could be legal ramifications to the president's tweeting. "The Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act of 1998 (ICWPA) outlaws actions by government officials or agencies that directly or indirectly encourage retaliatory actions against employees who legitimately perform a whistleblower role in the intelligence community, as the whistleblower in this case clearly did regarding a matter of urgent concern, as determined by the Inspector General." Tribe added that Trump "violated the letter and spirit of the ICWPA" by sharing a name that he held to be that of the whistleblower with over 60 million people on Twitter "for vengeful reasons."

Continue Reading
 
 