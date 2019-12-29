Trump’s lawyers decided president could unilaterally take over Congress: report

Congress was supposed to be not just a co-equal branch of government to the president, they’re the first among the equals. But with a quick decision, President Donald Trump and his lawyers decided Trump woulc reign supreme.

The New York Times followed the timeline of Trump’s 84-day hold of Ukraine aide after Congress allocated it in a Sunday report, with the shocking revelation that his lawyers claimed he had the power to take over the role allocated to Congress.

“The president, the lawyers believed, could ignore the requirements of the Impoundment Control Act and continue to hold the aid by asserting constitutional commander in chief powers that give him authority over diplomacy,” reported The Times. “He could do so, they believed, if he determined that, based on existing circumstances, releasing the money would undermine military or diplomatic efforts.”

Others in the administration knew better and tried to warn Trump against it, namely conservative John Bolton.

According to emails obtained by Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, Office of Management and Budget aide Robert Blair told chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that Trump could try to hold back the aide, but warned it wouldn’t go well.

“Expect Congress to become unhinged” if the White House tried to counter the spending passed by Congress. He further warned Mulvaney that the act could further accusations that Trump is operating on behalf of Russia.

Read the full report from The New York Times.