Trump’s lawyers weighing their options as Pelosi delays impeachment: ‘POTUS doesn’t want it to be left hanging’
With President Donald Trump having been indicted in the U.S. House of Representatives on two articles of impeachment — one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress — it would take a conviction in a Senate trial for him to actually be removed from office. An acquittal is almost certain, as the Senate is controlled by pro-Trump Republicans; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi realizes that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, by his own admission, is hardly impartial. And the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman is reporting that Trump’s lawyers are weighing their options should Pelosi hang on to those articles instead of sending them to the Senate.
“POTUS lawyers are looking at various options for proceeding if House doesn’t send articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Haberman reported on Twitter. “POTUS doesn’t want it to be left hanging that he was impeached and nothing was done by Republicans to defend him in the Senate.”
Acquittal by the Senate would give Trump and his supporters a talking point: he stood trial and was found not guilty.
Pelosi, as of early Thursday afternoon, December 19, had yet to send the two articles to the Senate — and the House speaker has made it clear that she doesn’t trust McConnellto weigh the evidence fairly. The House speaker described McConnell as a “rogue leader in the Senate” and told reporters, “We will make our decision as to when we are going to send it when we see what they are doing on the Senate side. So far, we have not seen anything that looks fair to us.”
McConnell has admitted that he wouldn’t be an “impartial juror” in a Senate trial. And Pelosi, referring to McConnell, asserted, “This is what I don’t consider a fair trial.”
The U.S. Constitution specifically states that the House has “the sole power of impeachment” and that the Senate “shall have the sole power to try all impeachments.” But it does not specify how soon articles of impeachment should go to the Senate after they have been approved by a full House vote. Pelosi’s decision to hold onto the two articles for now is a departure from President Bill Clinton’s impeachment: after Clinton was impeached in December 1998, a Senate trial got underway in January 1999.
A two-thirds majority vote in the Senate would be required in order for Trump to be removed from office.
According to the right-wing outlet Newsmax, a pair of evangelical leaders issued a joint statement in defense of President Trump, declaring the impeachment effort against him to actually be an impeachment of the "millions of Americans" who voted for him.
"The United States House of Representatives embarked upon the only exclusively partisans impeachment effort in American history, and millions of Americans recognize that the House leadership is not actually impeaching the president of the United States but the policies and people that he represents," Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and Rev. Johnnie Moore wrote in a joint statement provided to Newsmax.
President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is spreading a blatant lie that Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) called for the president to be hanged.
A tweet sent out by the Trump War Room Twitter account claims that "The number 3 House Democrat, James Clyburn, just said this about President Trump: 'Hang him!' This hatred and anger is out of control!"
However, watching the video of Clyburn reveals he said no such thing.
Rather, the video in question shows a CNN interview in which Clyburn describes the kind of trial that he believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will set up that will be designed to deliver a quick acquittal.
Mysterious PAC propping up embattled Susan Collins’ attempt to hang onto to her seat
According to a report from the Daily Beast's "Pay Dirt" team, embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is getting an assist in her campaign to cling to her seat after sentiment in her state turned against her after she voted to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court despite accusations of sexual improprieties.
Collins -- along with Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) -- has been targeted by Democrats for ouster in the 2020 election where voter turnout is expected to be high with President Donald Trump at the top of the Republican ticket.