Trump’s letter was not insane — it was ‘tyrannical’ and ‘evil’: Ex-Clinton adviser
On CNN Wednesday, with just hours to go before the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, former Bill Clinton adviser Paul Begala unpacked the real meaning behind Trump’s bizarre six-page letter of grievances to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
“Once you’re impeached, you can’t be un-impeached,” said anchor John Berman. “What is it going to be like for President Trump dealing with this in the days, weeks and years ahead?”
“I’m sure — should he be impeached, which looks likely today, should he be tried and then not removed from office in the Senate, I think he’ll try to claim some vindication,” said Begala. “I think this letter — I’ve read it three times. I think it’s wrong to say it’s deranged or demented or sick. That’s unfair to people with mental illness. It is not. I think we need to talk about it in a more fundamental way. It’s tyrannical, it is evil.”
“What he is telling us is that he’s going to attack every check and balance on his power,” continued Begala. “The free press, the Congress, the FBI, the judiciary, the intelligence community. He wants to do to the country what he’s done to the Republican Party, the party of Reagan and party of Lincoln and make it into a bunch of sycophantic lickspittles. Our Constitution is going to be tested, and I hope our Congress is up to it.”
CNN
Adam Schiff calls out Trump’s Guatemala threats: ‘A reference to violence — but he won’t intimidate me’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) believes President Donald Trump had made a violent threat toward him, but he vowed to continue holding him accountable for his misconduct in office.
The president suggested Schiff should be punished for paraphrasing his phone call with Ukraine's president, saying "in Guatamala they handle things much tougher than that," and the California Democrat perceived that as a threat.
"I think that's what he intended it to be," Schiff told CNN as he headed toward the House impeachment debate. "This is a president, after all, who has said of people who blow the whistle on him that they're traitors and spies and should be treated as traitors and spies used to be treated. We used to execute traitors and spies."
CNN
CNN’s Cuomo lays into Trump for his bonkers accusation that Pelosi is lying about praying for him
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo excoriated President Donald Trump for his bizarre six-page letter attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — and in particular, focused on the part in which Trump complained about the fact that she had publicly said she was praying for him.
"Since when has that been the standard of conduct for a sitting president, for a higher power, for someone who believes in that, and yet here he is assuming he's speaks for all Americans of faith by attacking the speaker saying, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying I pray for the president," said Cuomo. "Does he not understand prayer? Prayer doesn't change things. It's an attempt to change people. It would be Pelosi asking for help for him, but in as much doing that, help for herself, to deal with her situation."
CNN
Trump is losing it because impeachment is the one constitutional norm he ‘can’t get around’: Ex-Nixon Library director
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Nixon Presidential Library director Tim Naftali discussed President Donald Trump's terror about impeachment defining his presidency forever, even if he escapes conviction and removal — as evidenced by his angry six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
"He's got a whole paragraph in here, a really long one with starts off with how amazing the economy is, and the stock market and everything which his aides put in of all of his, accomplishments, and now he's pointing to the economy to save him, and yet it's clear that impeachment mattered the most to him when he looked at Clinton," said anchor Erin Burnett.