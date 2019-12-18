Trump’s letter was not insane — it was ‘tyrannical’ and ‘evil’: Ex-Clinton adviser

On CNN Wednesday, with just hours to go before the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, former Bill Clinton adviser Paul Begala unpacked the real meaning behind Trump’s bizarre six-page letter of grievances to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“Once you’re impeached, you can’t be un-impeached,” said anchor John Berman. “What is it going to be like for President Trump dealing with this in the days, weeks and years ahead?”

“I’m sure — should he be impeached, which looks likely today, should he be tried and then not removed from office in the Senate, I think he’ll try to claim some vindication,” said Begala. “I think this letter — I’ve read it three times. I think it’s wrong to say it’s deranged or demented or sick. That’s unfair to people with mental illness. It is not. I think we need to talk about it in a more fundamental way. It’s tyrannical, it is evil.”

“What he is telling us is that he’s going to attack every check and balance on his power,” continued Begala. “The free press, the Congress, the FBI, the judiciary, the intelligence community. He wants to do to the country what he’s done to the Republican Party, the party of Reagan and party of Lincoln and make it into a bunch of sycophantic lickspittles. Our Constitution is going to be tested, and I hope our Congress is up to it.”

Watch below: