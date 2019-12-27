Trump’s tariffs backfired — leading to job losses and higher prices: Federal Reserve study
According to a Federal Reserve study released this week, President Trump’s import tariffs backfired and led to job losses and higher price, MarketWatch reports.
“We find that the 2018 tariffs are associated with relative reductions in manufacturing employment and relative increases in producer prices,” concluded Fed economists Aaron Flaaen and Justin Pierce, in an academic paper.
“While the longer-term effects of the tariffs may differ from those that we estimate here, the results indicate that the tariffs, thus far, have not led to increased activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector,” the paper added.
According to the study, the top ten industries affected by Trump’s tariffs were: aluminum sheet, steel product, boilers, forging, primary aluminum production, secondary aluminum smelting, architectural metals, transportation equipment, general purpose machinery, and household appliances.
Read a summary of the report over at MarketWatch.
Breaking Banner
Trump ridiculed for complaining about Nancy Pelosi ‘demanding fairness’: ‘Do you ever stop whining?’
President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi after spending Friday at Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach.
It was Trump's 251st day spent at a golf course as president.
According to a White House pool report, it "rained hard for a bit" while Trump was at the course.
Denouncing corporate climate profiteers, comedy Icon Lily Tomlin arrested at #FireDrillFriday protest in DC
This week's civil disobedience organized by Jane Fonda came as youth activists took to streets worldwide for the final #FridaysForFuture protests of the year.
Octogenarian actor and comedian Lily Tomlin was arrested Friday on Capitol Hill for participating in the weekly climate-focused civil disobedience campaign launched in October by her longtime friend and co-star Jane Fonda.