Trump’s ‘toxic narcissism’ goes against ‘human logic and psychology’ because ‘he’s only out for power’: Fascism expert
President Donald Trump has a tendency to either make up stories or lie about stories or conversations he has with supporters. The Washington Post pointed to one tale he told during the Hanukkah celebration at the White House that he’s told several times, but changes the name of the person he was talking to.
Ruth Ben Ghiat, a Professor of History at New York University who writes and speaks on fascism, war, racism, authoritarian rulers and propaganda, explained to radio host Ian Masters that the president’s thousands of lies distort not only his reality but the reality of those who support him. It ultimately then gets echoed by the Fox News machine.
“He makes up facts to make the reality of what he wants it to be,” she Ghiat said.
She called it a “power play” and a “cult of personality,” where a leader can say something that everyone knows is wrong, but none of them are willing to stand up to him and call him out on it.
One key thing Trump does is accuse his enemies of doing things that he himself does.
“It’s all about power and subjection,” said Ghiat. “And the more he is threatened, and there’s not much more threatening than impeachment. The more he needs to have this ritual humiliation of the very people who, in the case of the GOP, the very people who he depends on. So, a lot of the things he does go contrary to a lot of human logic and psychology if you’re not a toxic narcissism like he is and out for power at all costs.
Sarah Palin’s ghostwriter says ‘Christianity Today’ editorial wasn’t an attack on Trump but a defense of Christian morals
While many conservatives lashed out at "Christianity Today" for their editorial that encouraged impeachment, best-selling author Nancy French said that it was far more about a defense of morality than anything else.
"I think it just shows that Christians are finally able and ready to declare that the tenants that we have been proposing for the past two decades are not partisan but actually deeply held believes," French told CNN host Fredericka Whitfield. Mark Galli's essay was not an attack on the president as much as it was just a basic defense of Christian principles and morals."
Whitfield asked if this editorial has made any difference in the evangelical community, and while French acknowledged that it likely wouldn't with many, she said that it already has with some.
‘Vengeful’ Trump is likely plotting a way to get even with Nancy Pelosi: Omarosa
Former senior White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman recalled the startling desperation of President Donald Trump to enact vengeance on his enemies and rivals when she was working with him on "The Apprentice.
During an interview with MSNBC, the former reality star recalled that Trump considers "getting even" a key tenant of his style. He even wrote about it in a few of his books, she explained. Host Kendis Gibson recalled an interview Omarosa did before the election, where she warned that if Trump wins "watch out," because he would punish anyone who wasn't behind him.
"You know, he tweeted back, when we were doing 'Celebrity Apprentice' that revenge was sweet not fattening and actually loved the idea of getting even," she recalled. "In fact, he writes about it in many of his books about getting even with anyone who crosses him and so Donald Trump has kept a list from when he was running in the campaign. Even I remember talking with him during the transition. He's kept a list of people he believes has wronged him, and recently, as you know, with impeachment, that list has grown, and he is going through that list trying to figure out ways to undermine them."
WATCH: Democrat-turned-Republican Jeff Van Drew slobbers all over Fox Business host before praising Trump
Starting off an almost 9-minute interview on Fox News, Rep Jeff Van Drew (R-NY) gushed all over host Maria Bartiromo before she let him praise President Donald Trump while trying to explain his leaving the Democratic Party.
Van Drew, who voted against both articles of impeachment against Trump, kicked off his interview by fawning over the Fox Business host known for toeing the Trump line as well as a history of softball interviews with wealthy businessmen.