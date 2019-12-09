Tulsa man shot for making ‘racial derogatory remark’ to random passerby — after being stabbed for the same thing

According to Tulsa police, a man has been hospitalized after being shot in the back after using a “racial derogatory remark” to another man he encountered while walking home, a local ABC affiliate reports.

No one has been arrested for the crime. Speaking to police, the victim’s girlfriend said this was the second time he’s been attacked for using racist remarks, the first time being when he was stabbed by someone he racially insulted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Tulsa 8’s report on the story below: