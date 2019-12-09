Tulsa man shot for making ‘racial derogatory remark’ to random passerby — after being stabbed for the same thing
According to Tulsa police, a man has been hospitalized after being shot in the back after using a “racial derogatory remark” to another man he encountered while walking home, a local ABC affiliate reports.
No one has been arrested for the crime. Speaking to police, the victim’s girlfriend said this was the second time he’s been attacked for using racist remarks, the first time being when he was stabbed by someone he racially insulted.
Watch Tulsa 8’s report on the story below:
DOJ argues Congress can’t stop Trump Org from taking foreign payments — despite Constitution’s emoluments clause
The so-called emoluments clause has been the center of a case that many legal scholars have been making that President Donald Trump is regularly violating the Constitution by continuing to accept payments from foreign governments via his businesses.
The Washington Post reports that an attorney from the Trump Department of Justice argued on Monday that the emoluments clause doesn't actually prevent Trump from accepting payments from foreign governments, even though the clause specifically states that "no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."
Trump unleashes yet another maddening scandal as he opens the door to Saudi Arabian interference
I don’t often talk about how mad I am. I don’t often talk about how mad I am, because talking often about how mad I am prevents me from speaking clearly and rationally. I want to speak clearly and rationally. There is so much need for speaking clearly and rationally amid the endless streams of waste and filth polluting our public discourse.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
But I can’t speak clearly and rationally at the expense of morality. Morality often begins with a feeling. The Gospels tell us of Jesus looking on the poor—he could hear and smell their misery—and he was “moved with pity.” But another way of putting it, another way of translating σπλαγχνισθεὶς, is that the rabbi felt compassion “in his guts.