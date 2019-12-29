Quantcast
Connect with us

Tulsi Gabbard: Impeaching Trump can cause ‘lasting damage’ to America

Published

34 mins ago

on

Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate who controversially voted “present” on the question of impeaching President Donald Trump, defended her decision on Saturday by saying that she’s concerned impeachment will cause “lasting damage” to America.

This article first appeared in Salon.

The Hawaiian legislator told ABC News on Saturday that the idea of Trump winning a second term with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives is a “serious concern” for her and that she believes it would leave “lasting damage” on America.”I think impeachment, unfortunately, will only further embolden Donald Trump, increase his support and the likelihood that he’ll have a better shot at getting elected while also seeing the likelihood that the House will lose a lot of seats to Republicans,” Gabbard told the reporter in New Hampshire. She added that her vote was “not a decision of neutrality” but that she was “standing up for the people of this country and our ability to move forward together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabbard said, “Thinking about what’s politically advantageous, whether for me or for my party, does not enter into my mind around these decisions that have really great consequence.”

In a statement released after the vote, Gabbard spoke out against the “terrible fallout of this zero sum mindset” between Democrats and Republicans and claimed, “I am standing in the center and have decided to vote present, because I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing.”

Gabbard’s decision to vote “present” has been the source of controversy since the House voted to impeach Trump earlier this month. Only two other Democratic congresspeople did not support impeaching Trump — Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey (who has since become a Republican) and Collin Peterson of Minnesota.

“That’s just stupid,” former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said regarding Gabbard’s vote. “I mean, what is the point? I don’t know what this woman thinks she’s accomplishing by that. I guess getting attention. We’re talking about her, and really we shouldn’t spend any time talking about her.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was also critical of Gabbard’s vote at the time, telling BuzzFeed News that “today was very consequential, and to not take a stand one way or another on a day of such great consequence to this country, I think is quite difficult. We are sent here to lead. Whenever we have a vote, we should vote ‘yes,’ and we should vote ‘no.’ Voting ‘present’ is a very tough position to be in. To not take a stand in a moment that is so consequential — I think it’s quite difficult.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Gabbard has never ranked among the frontrunners for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, she has become a minor celebrity and frequently appears on Fox News. Last month the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, described Gabbard as “the favorite of the Russians” and said that Republicans “know they can’t win without a third-party candidate. So I don’t know who it’s going to be, but I will guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most needed.” Gabbard responded by labeling Clinton as “queen of the warmongers” and an “embodiment of corruption” and insisted on receiving an apology.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Tulsi Gabbard: Impeaching Trump can cause ‘lasting damage’ to America

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate who controversially voted "present" on the question of impeaching President Donald Trump, defended her decision on Saturday by saying that she's concerned impeachment will cause "lasting damage" to America.

This article first appeared in Salon.

The Hawaiian legislator told ABC News on Saturday that the idea of Trump winning a second term with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives is a "serious concern" for her and that she believes it would leave "lasting damage" on America."I think impeachment, unfortunately, will only further embolden Donald Trump, increase his support and the likelihood that he'll have a better shot at getting elected while also seeing the likelihood that the House will lose a lot of seats to Republicans," Gabbard told the reporter in New Hampshire.She added that her vote was "not a decision of neutrality" but that she was "standing up for the people of this country and our ability to move forward together."
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Thousands of koalas feared dead in Australia wildfires

Published

48 mins ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Australia is still on fire.

And now thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney.

"Up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed," Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Friday. "We'll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made." Land clearing and development over time has meant a loss of habitat for the tree-dwelling koalas.

Last year, a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Australia report said there were fewer than 20,000 koalas left in New South Wales and they risked becoming extinct as early as 2050, largely because of "excessive tree-clearing for farming." Minister Ley said up to 30% of the koalas in the region had been killed in recent days.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Franklin Graham links Hanukkah party stabbing to ‘hatred for Trump’: ‘I blame people in the media’

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Franklin Graham suggested to Fox News on Sunday that "hatred for Trump" and "a lot of people in the media" are responsible for a mass stabbing at a Hanukkah party in New York over the weekend.

Following the attack, Graham said that he was praying for the victims. He then complained about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of the attack.

"The governor was talking about this hate phenomenon... across the country," Graham said. "The problem is the human heart."

Graham pointed out that the Hanukkah party attack "was not done with a gun."

"You can take a stone and kill somebody," he explained. "The problem is the human heart."

Continue Reading
 
 