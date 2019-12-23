Tulsi Gabbard urged to resign from Congress by former Hawaii Gov Neil Abercrombie

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) should resign from office so that her presidential bid does not interfere with her representing Hawaii in Congress.

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, who served 20 years in Congress, made his call to resign on Monday, Honolulu Civil Beat reports.

“I feel very strongly the 2nd District of Hawaii must be fully represented,” he said.

Gabbard has already announced she’s not running for re-election.

“Abercrombie said a special election should be held to fill Gabbard’s seat if she resigns,” Honolulu Civil Beat reported. “He has endorsed state Sen. Kai Kahele in his run to fill her seat, but said he didn’t make the announcement to benefit Kahele.