Tulsi Gabbard urged to resign from Congress by former Hawaii Gov Neil Abercrombie
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) should resign from office so that her presidential bid does not interfere with her representing Hawaii in Congress.
Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, who served 20 years in Congress, made his call to resign on Monday, Honolulu Civil Beat reports.
“I feel very strongly the 2nd District of Hawaii must be fully represented,” he said.
Gabbard has already announced she’s not running for re-election.
“Abercrombie said a special election should be held to fill Gabbard’s seat if she resigns,” Honolulu Civil Beat reported. “He has endorsed state Sen. Kai Kahele in his run to fill her seat, but said he didn’t make the announcement to benefit Kahele.
‘Pretty brazen stuff’: Email shows top Buttigieg fundraiser offering campaign influence in exchange for donations
"Pete's fat-cat mega-donors are telling each other that if you donate big money to his campaign, it gives you access and influence. And of course it does. That's why they give it. And why it's a problem."
An email exchange reviewed by Axios showed a top fundraiser for Pete Buttigieg offering a rich prospective donor access to the South Bend, Indiana mayor's presidential campaign in return for donations, an overture critics described as a particularly blatant example of how big money corrupts the American political system.
Lindsey Graham has a new obstacle dogging his re-election — ’embarrassed’ South Carolina GOP women
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" on Saturday morning, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) claimed Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) may find getting re-elected more difficult than he planned, saying Republican women in his home state are "embarrassed" by his Trump-defending antics.
Speaking with the MSNBC host, Clyburn was asked if Graham was going to "suffer" for his fervent defense of Trump and desire to put on a show trial of the Bidens for the president.
"Is that what the voters of South Carolina want from their senator?" Reid asked.
Mentioning Graham's potential opponent, former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party Jaime Harrison, Clyburn said the Democrat is getting support from a surprising source.