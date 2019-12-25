Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 people in the Philippines
A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said Thursday.
Typhoon Phanfone, with winds of 195 kilometres (120 miles) an hour, tore roofs off houses and toppled electric posts as it cut across the Philippines on Wednesday.
With the internet and mobile phone networks still cut off in some badly damaged areas, a full assessment of Phanfone’s damage was not immediately possible on Thursday morning.
But at least 16 people had been confirmed killed in villages and towns in the Visayas, the central third of the Philippines, according to disaster agency officials.
Phanfone also hit Boracay, Coron and other holiday destinations that are famed for their white-sand beaches and popular with foreign tourists.
The airport at Kalibo, which services Boracay, was badly damaged, according to a Korean tourist who was stranded there and provided images to AFP.
“Roads remain blocked, but some efforts have been made to clear away the damage. It’s pretty bad,” Jung Byung Joon said via Instagram messenger.
“Everything within 100 meters of the airport looks broken. There are a lot of frustrated people at the airport as flights have been cancelled.
“Taxis are still running but it’s windy and still raining so no one wants to leave the airport, including me. ”
Though much weaker, Phanfone tracked a similar path as Super Typhoon Haiyan — the country’s deadliest storm on record which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.
“It’s like the younger sibling of Haiyan. It’s less destructive, but it followed a similar path,” Cindy Ferrer, an information officer at the Western Visayas region’s disaster officer, told AFP.
Tens of thousands of people in the mostly Catholic nation had been forced to evacuate their homes on Wednesday, ruining Christmas celebrations.
Many others were not able to return to their families, with ferries and plane services suspended.
Among those killed Phanfone was a police officer who was electrocuted by a toppled electric post while patrolling.
The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific typhoon belt, and is hit by an average of about 20 major storms a year.
Many of the storms are deadly, and they typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people perennially poor.
Breaking Banner
It took Trump just 12 hours to renege on his own call to ‘foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect’
President Donald Trump issued a Christian message on Christmas morning saying he hopes for understanding and respect. But just 12 hours later he broke that pledge.
"Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect—traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ," Trump said in his Christmas video to the nation.
It was so unlike what Trump has ever said before. For a brief moment, Americans could sigh a relief that perhaps the president learned something from the Christianity Today editorial. But those hopes were dashed when he went off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in less than 24 hours.
Breaking Banner
Trump goes off on nonsensical Christmas rant against Nancy Pelosi
President Donald Trump went off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Christmas night, saying that the House shouldn't have the right to impeach him.
He began by saying that impeachment is illegitimate because he was able to ensure all of the Republicans would hold the line for him. It isn't entirely true. One Republican declared his displeasure against Trump early on in the process. He was quickly kicked out of the Republican Party, and the party is attempting to remove him from office. It was a signal to other Republicans who want to keep their seats in office.
The Senate, on the other hand, has been a different animal. Some Republicans have been willing to say that they don't support a "shame trial" that is being suggested by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). The latest is former Republican-turned Independent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who said Wednesday that she was "disturbed" by McConnell. Trump's fans unleashed on her.
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani’s connection to the sketchy ex-prosecutor in Ukraine links back to Moscow: Ukrainian reporter
Ukrainian reporter Sergii Leshchenko wrote a scathing column for the Kyiv Post about Rudy Giuliani's sketchy contacts in the country.
Giuliani is said to be under criminal investigation in the Second District of New York, while two of his associates have already been indicted and arrested. Now he's become part of the impeachment scandal President Donald Trump faces.
Leshchenko explained that among the shady characters that Giuliani has surrounded himself with, Yuriy Lutsenko, a veteran politician and ex-prosecutor general, is by far one of the worst.