Quantcast
Connect with us

Ukraine whistleblower under constant threat of violence from Trump fans — and gets driven to work by armed guards

Published

1 min ago

on

The government official who filed a whistleblower complaint that led to the impeachment of President Donald Trump at times has to be driven into work by armed guards due to threats of violence against him by Trump supporters.

The Washington Post reports that the whistleblower is accompanied by armed security officers when threats against him spike — a phenomenon that is “often seemingly spurred by presidential tweets.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has regularly targeted the whistleblower in his tweets, and has demanded that the whistleblower testify publicly despite the fact that his identity is supposed to be held in secret.

The Post also reports that the whistleblower is just one of many national security officials who are now seen as “enemies” by the president and his loyalists — and some of these “enemies” were appointed by the president himself.

“The list of perceived enemies continues to expand, and now is composed of officials Trump or his own subordinates hired,” the paper reports. “The hostility they face comes not only from Trump loyalists — whether inside the administration or launching attacks from right-wing media sites — but a substantial swath of the Republican Party.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The rule of law lost’: Legendary constitutional trial lawyer flays Supreme Court for running interference for Trump

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

In a letter to the New York Times, a constitutional trial attorney once lauded by the late Justice William Brennan for his work on First Amendment cases accused the current conservative-dominated Supreme Court of sticking its nose in lower court cases that have not gone President Donald Trump's way and questioned their loyalty to following the law.

According to attorney Martin Garbus --who has represented Nelson Mandela, Andrei Sakharov, Václav Havel, Samuel Beckett,  and Daniel Ellsberg among others -- "The rule of law lost" when the nation's highest court intervened in the cases and holding them up as the president faces impeachment.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump aides attempted to force out Putin expert Fiona Hill weeks after she joined White House: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

As part of a report on the dysfunction within the White House since a whistleblower reported that Donald Trump attempted to exchange military aid for dirt on political opponents from the president of Ukraine, the Washington Post notes that Russia and Vladimir Putin expert Fiona Hill ran into a buzzsaw of opposition weeks after taking at a job in the administration.

With the president facing ouster after being impeached by the Democratic-controlled House that is expected to move to the Senate for trial, the Post reports, "The jarring developments over the past three months have also exposed the extent to which the national security establishment, and the values that have traditionally guided American foreign policy, are facing an extraordinary trial of their own under Trump’s presidency."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters are promoting a bizarre website that claims the president’s IQ is 156 ‘at the minimum’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

One of President Donald Trump's favorite insults is to label someone as "low IQ," even though the president himself has never released his own IQ score.

However, a bizarre website that's being cited by some Trump supporters claims that the president's IQ score is 156 "at the minimum."

The website in question was flagged this week by the Twitter user @Halalcoholism, who says that they learned about it by following the conversations of pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theorists who were trying to convince skeptics that the president really is a very stable genius.

Continue Reading
 
 